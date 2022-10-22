Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula join Simona Halep and Serena Williams as only players to reach 4 WTA 1000 SFs since 2015

Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula have been two of the standout players in WTA 1000 tournaments this year.

Swiatek and Pegula have reached four WTA 1000 semifinals in 2022. In the process, they joined Simona Halep and the retired Serena Williams as the only players in the last eight seasons to do so.

Pegula reached the landmark at the ongoing Guadalajara tournament by beating compatriot Sloane Stephens in the quarterfinals. The third seed will take on Victoria Azarenka tonight for a place in the final. Meanwhile, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is not in action this week after triumphing in San Diego on Sunday.

Pegula's best run at a WTA 1000 tournament this year came at Madrid, where she lost to Ons Jabeur in the final. She reached the semifinals at Indian Wells (lost to Swiatek) and the Rogers Cup (lost to Simona Halep).

Meanwhile, Swiatek has won WTA 1000 titles at Doha, Indian Wells, Miami and Rome.

Jessica Pegula and Iga Swiatek's 2022 campaigns so far

Jessica Pegula at the WTA Guadalajara Open Akron 2022 - Day 5

Jessica Pegula has had an impressive 2022 campaign - both in singles and doubles. The American has gone 40-18 on the year, reaching the final in Madrid.

Pegula has also fared well at the Grand Slams, reaching the last eight at three of them and losing to the eventual winner on each occasion. She lost to Ashleigh Barty at the Australian Open, and Iga Swiatek at Roland Garros and the US Open.

In doubles, Pegula won at Doha with compatriot Coco Gauff and reached the Roland Garros final, losing to Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic. She won the Citi Open with Erin Routliffe and the Rogers Cup with Gauff.

Meanwhile, Swiatek has had a dominant season, going 64-8 in singles, winning eight titles. The 21-year-old has won four WTA 1000s and two Grand Slams (Roland Garros and US Open) this year. Swiatek's other titles this season came at Stuttgart and San Diego last week. Interestingly, the Pole has beaten Pegula in all five meetings this year, including twice at the Majors.

Both Pegula and Swiatek have qualified for the season-ending WTA Finals at Fort Worth, Texas, next week. Pegula has also qualified for the doubles event with Gauff, who has qualified in singles as well. Pegula and Gauff are the first all-American pair to grace the event in more than a decade since the Williams sisters - Venus and Serena.

