Iga Swiatek joins Venus, Serena Williams as youngest players to win 20 and more matches in a row in the 2000s

Iga Swiatek joined Venus and Serena Williams as the three youngest players to win 20 or more matches in a row in 2000s.

Swiatek took her 20th straight win as she dispatched qualifier Eva Lys, 6-1, 6-1 in Stuttgart, making her the third youngest to complete the aforementioned feat at 20 years, 10 months and 20 days.

She follows Venus Williams, who went on an unbeaten 35-match streak of 20 years, four months and six days in 2000 and Serena who won 21 straight matches in 2002 at 20 years, 10 months and 12 days.

OptaAce @OptaAce



@WTA 3 - Iga #Swiatek is the third youngest player able to win 20+ consecutives matches in 2000s, only older than Venus Williams (35 wins in 2000) and Serena Williams (21 wins in 2002). Absurd. @WTA _insider 3 - Iga #Swiatek is the third youngest player able to win 20+ consecutives matches in 2000s, only older than Venus Williams (35 wins in 2000) and Serena Williams (21 wins in 2002). Absurd.@WTA @WTA_insider https://t.co/4XNPpH4hrw

The Pole World No. 1 started her streak in Qatar last February 23, where she opened her campaign with a victory against Swiss Viktorija Golubic, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2. She went on to win the tournament against Annett Kontaveit, kicking off her title-winning streaks this season.

Swiatek's hot 20-match win streak also included her Sunshine Double success in Indian Wells against Maria Sakkari and the Miami Open over Naomi Osaka.

wta @WTA







#PorscheTennis TWENTY wins in a row @iga_swiatek defeats Lys 6-1, 6-1 on her Stuttgart debut to progress to the quarterfinals! TWENTY wins in a row 🔥🇵🇱 @iga_swiatek defeats Lys 6-1, 6-1 on her Stuttgart debut to progress to the quarterfinals!#PorscheTennis https://t.co/bLynjBqWMb

Playing for Poland, Swiatek led her country to the finals of the Billie Jean King Cup with twin victories last week and is still unstoppable in Stuttgart on her debut.

She has also notched 26 sets in a row, 13 of which she won either at 6-1 or 6-0. Swiatek last lost a set in her fourth-round clash against Angelique Kerber in Indian Wells. She dropped seven games in her last four matches.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider Swiatek: “When I’m focused & really concentrating on the tasks I have on court & on tactics, nothing changes. I’m pretty happy about that b/c I didn’t know how I’m going to react being World No.1. But matches at BJK Cup & here, they showed me I can be the same kind of player." Swiatek: “When I’m focused & really concentrating on the tasks I have on court & on tactics, nothing changes. I’m pretty happy about that b/c I didn’t know how I’m going to react being World No.1. But matches at BJK Cup & here, they showed me I can be the same kind of player." https://t.co/Wiqt5c9xxm

Meanwhile, Venus Williams' impeccable 35-0 run is the longest women's winning streak since 2000. It is also the third overall since 2000, tied with Roger Federer, who won 35 consecutive matches in 2005. Novak Djokovic holds the record for 43 consecutive matches from 2010 to 2011 while Federer bested his previous mark at 41 straight from 2006 to 2007.

Her streak saw her win Wimbledon and the US Open against compatriot Lindsay Davenport, and the Olympics over Elena Dementieva.

Venus Williams hoists her US Open trophy in 2000.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams' 21-0 run included Roland Garros and Wimbledon victories against sister Venus before being halted by countrywoman Chanda Rubin in the quarterfinals in Los Angeles.

Serena Williams bested sister Venus in Wimbledon in 2002.

"It's not like I'm proud of the score, I'm more proud of the whole win and the performance" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek won her third title this year in Miami.

As Iga Swiatek continues dismantling her opponents, the Pole said that she does not put emphasis on the scoreline but rather focuses on her consistency and her performance.

"For sure, they're giving me confidence and I'm pretty happy that I'm consistent and I'm not letting my opponents play their game. But honestly, it's not like I'm proud of the score. I'm more proud of the whole win and the performance," said Iga Swiatek.

"If I would have thoughts [about not wanting to lose games], it would mean I'm really not focused. The best kind of tennis for me is when I don't even know what the score is."

Edited by Keshav Gopalan