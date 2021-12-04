Iga Swiatek kicks off her training for the upcoming season and once again wins hearts with a noble gesture 

Former Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek has begun her preparations for the upcoming season. She is already putting in hard work at the gym with her physiotherapist.

Swiatek managed to finish the year amongst the highest ranked WTA players and as a result, featured at the 2021 WTA Finals. Unfortunately she couldn't advance beyond the round-robin stage.

In a recent Instagram post, Swiatek posted a picture of herself training alongside her physiotherapist, Maciej Ryszczuk. The Polish player can be seen doing dumbbell lunges.

"Pre-season. We are starting the preparatory period for the next season," Swiatek captioned her post.

It should come as a warning to other players that the World No.9 has already started practicing for the upcoming season, which is still a month away.

Iga Swiatek at the WTA Finals 2021

Iga Swiatek displays a class act

In one of her most recent Instagram posts, Swiatek disclosed how she helped a family in need by providing them with a 'Noble Package'. She went on to emphasize the great value of being healthy.

"This year, for the second time, we have prepared the Noble Package for one of the families in need. When I read their story, from which I learned about the serious illness of my dad and one of their daughters, I had a lot of difficult emotions. Health is the greatest value that we do not always have influence on..." wrote Swiatek

In the post, she also encouraged others to help people in need.

"You too can help those who are often lonely with their problems and lack support. I appreciate mine even more and that's why I want to share what I have. Everyone can do it to the best of their ability," added Swiatek.

Iga Swiatek bagged two titles in the 2021 tennis season

Although Swiatek failed to win a Grand Slam this year, she won her maiden Masters 1000 title and also bagged the 2021 Adelaide International.

Iga Swiatek with the Italian Open 2021 trophy

The Pole's most famous win came at the 2021 Italian Open, where she dropped just a single set the whole tournament and dominated her opponents. Interestingly, she double-bageled Karolina Pliskova in the finals of the event, conceding just 13 points in the entire match.

Fans had huge expectations from Swiatek at the 2021 French Open but she failed to defend her title, losing to Maria Sakkari in the quarterfinals.

it will be interesting to see if Swiatek is able to lift her second Grand Slam title next year.

