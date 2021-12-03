Iga Swiatek looks stunning as Elle Poland's covergirl

Iga Swiatek has upped the style quotient during her off-season. The 2020 Roland Garros champion is looking chic on the cover of Elle Poland magazine for their upcoming January issue.

The Adelaide and Rome champion shared some images from the photoshoot on her social media accounts.

"Different than usual during my short break from tennis," the Pole captioned her Instagram post.

Swiatek can be seen sporting a variety of outfits, looking glamorous in all of them. From the high-fashion ensembles on the cover to the more straightforward but elegant outfits, she's looking picture perfect in all of them.

The magazine even shared a behind-the-scenes preview of the photoshoot, along with some insight into how they styled her.

"She is 20 years old and is one of the world's top tennis players," wrote Elle Poland magazine. "Iga Swiatek came to the cover session in the break between tournaments. We had three hours to take pictures. Relaxed and positive towards the ideas of the stylist Karolina Limbach, she willingly agreed to see herself in an elegant version, and on the cover - extravagant.

"In order not to be too serious, the girl added a hat and flip-flops that remained on Iga's feet after an earlier pedicure," the magazine added.

Iga Swiatek enjoys a break from tennis in France to gear up for the upcoming season

Iga Swiatek at the 2021 French Open.

After a fantastic but tiring 2021 season, Iga Swiatek is taking a well-deserved break by enjoying a vacation in Annecy, France. She enjoyed considerable success last season as she won two titles, including one at the WTA 1000 level, and reached the second week of all Grand Slams.

Swiatek's consistent showing saw her ranking climb to a career-high of World No. 4 and enabled her to book a spot at the WTA Finals for the first time. She's scheduled to play in the Africa Cares Tennis Challenge in a couple of weeks, an exhibition event in South Africa, but it all depends on how things go following the emergence of a new variant of coronavirus.

Swiatek's coach also spilled some details about her upcoming season, stating she intends to play in two events prior to the Australian Open. Her best result at the year's opening Grand Slam was a fourth-round appearance, achieved in the past couple of years.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee