Feeling "recharged": Iga Swiatek shares photographs from her vacation in the South of France

Iga Swiatek ended her 2021 season ranked within the top 10. The 20-year-old also won two titles, including one at the WTA 1000 level. She also made it to the second week of all four Grand Slams to show for a consistent year.

Her successful season culminated in a maiden appearance at the WTA Finals, where she bowed out in the round-robin stage. Swiatek did, however, end her packed season with a win over Paula Badosa in her last group match.

The youngster is now taking some welcome time off the tennis court. The 2020 Roland Garros champion was last spotted vacationing in the South of France leading up to pre-season.

Swiatek took to social media on Friday to share a few photographs from her trip to the city of Annecy, Haute-Savoie. She captioned the post, "Last days... #vacation #recharged".

Often referred to as the "Pearl of French Alps", the city of Annecy is best known for its stunning Old Town that has been built around a tranquil waterfront. Swiatek shared photographs featuring Annecy's iconic chateaus and rowhouses, while also adding a picture of the city's marina with the majestic Alpes in the backdrop.

The Pole also took part in a promotional photoshoot during her time in the city, sharing a few snippets of the same on her Instagram stories.

"I loved every minute of it," Swiatek wrote of her time in Annecy in an Instagram story .

Iga Swiatek to play at the Africa Cares Tennis Challenge in Johannesburg

Iga Swiatek will play at the exhibition tournament in Johannesburg.

Iga Swiatek recently signed up to play at the Africa Cares Tennis Challenge 2021, an exhibition tournament scheduled to be held in Johannesburg, South Africa from 18 to 19 December.

Aimed at promoting tennis in the region and raising awareness on the issue of gender-based violence, the two-day tournament will also see participation from the likes of other Grand Slam champions Venus Williams, Simona Halep, Sloane Stephens and Martina Hingis, as well as ATP players Dustin Brown and Khololwam Montsi.

Swiatek is part of Team A -- alongside Williams and Hingis -- and will play two singles matches. The Pole is scheduled to play against Stephens in the tournament's opening match on Saturday, before taking on a familiar foe in the shape of Halep on Sunday.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya