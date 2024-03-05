"Iga Swiatek could be the Lionel Messi of women’s soccer" "Robert Lewandowski your days are numbered" - Fans amazed by Pole’s display of soccer skills

Iga Swiatek recently displayed her soccer skills which led to reactions from the impressed fans.

Swiatek is currently preparing for the upcoming Sunshine Double, with Indian Wells being the first stop. The World No. 1 will enter the tournament as the top seed, meaning she will get a bye in the first round. The Pole will begin her campaign on Saturday, March 9, in the round of 64, where she will face either Danielle Collins or a qualifier.

Ahead of the tournament, the 22-year-old took some time off to enjoy soccer. Swiatek displayed some amazing skills on the field where she juggled the ball effortlessly using both her feet before hitting a long-range goal in which she curved the ball with flawless technique. After scoring, she fell to the ground in disbelief.

Iga Swiatek's fans were amazed by her skills and took to X (formerly Twitter) to give their reactions, with one suggesting that the World No. 1 could become the Lionel Messi of women's soccer.

"Iga: I could be the messi of women's soccer, but my heart chose tennis"

Another fan fired a warning at the four-time Grand Slam champion's compatriot and elite soccer star Robert Lewandowski, saying that his place as Poland's prominent soccer figure is in danger.

"Robert Lewandowski your days are numbered"

Here are a few more reactions from the fans:

Iga Swiatek will look to complete the Sunshine Double for the second time

Iga Swiatek with the 2022 Indian Wells Trophy

Iga Swiatek completed the Sunshine Double in 2022. At the Indian Wells, the Pole was off to a tough start, with three-setters in her first three matches. However, she found her rhythm as the tournament went on. The World No. 1 didn't drop a single set in the entire Sunshine Double after the fourth round of the Indian Wells.

This meant that the Pole won all of her Miami Open matches without dropping a single set. Along the way, she defeated the likes of Naomi Osaka, Maria Sakkari, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, and Simona Halep, among many others.

In 2023, Swiatek faced a setback when she lost to Elena Rybakina in the semifinals at the Indian Wells. The Pole then had to pull out of the Miami Open due to a rib injury.

Iga Swiatek will have her eyes set on clinching the Sunshine Double for the second time. Her Indian Wells campaign will begin on March 9.