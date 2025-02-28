 "Iga Swiatek looks stressed out" - Lindsay Davenport makes feelings known about Pole as she gives verdict on Indian Wells chances

Iga Swiatek has endured a tough start to 2025 and has gone trophy-less in the first two months, but former World No. 1 Lindsay Davenport believes the Polish star has what it takes to win the upcoming BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

Swiatek’s last title came in June 2024 when she clinched her career’s fourth French Open, but she has had a difficult run since then, which also included a month-long doping suspension. The World No. 2 then began her 2025 campaign well and raced through to the semifinals of the Australian Open without dropping a single set. However, she was undone by eventual champion Madison Keys.

The five-time Grand Slam champion didn’t taste much success in the Middle East swing but will now look to regroup to defend her title at the Indian Wells.

Davenport, a three-time Grand Slam champion, feels Iga Swiatek “looks stressed out” but has backed the Polish star to take home the title at the WTA 1000 event.

“For whatever reason, she looks more stressed out on the court. Whether that’s because the results haven’t been there or the change of coach, I don’t know, so I’m speculating. She just doesn’t look as calm or at ease on the court,” Davenport was quoted as saying by Tennis.com.

The American tennis star added:

“Sometimes it only takes one tournament, one match, one set, something that clicks in for a player and things start to turn around. She’s fortunate she’s coming into one of her favorite tournaments ... for me, she's the favorite going into Indian Wells.”

Swiatek has been working with a new coach, Wim Fissette, since October 2024 and has not won any titles since their partnership began but has credited him for being a solid source of support during her doping saga.

Iga Swiatek's coach hints at being by the Pole's side at Indian Wells

Iga Swiatek with her coach Wim Fissette. Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek’s coach, Wim Fissette, has hinted at being by her side at Indian Wells as she hunts for her career’s 23rd title. Fissette’s wife, Jasmien Clijsner, shared a series of Instagram stories yesterday that chronicled their journey, along with their two sons, to what appeared to be California.

Clijsner posted images of them enjoying a meal at the airport and captioned her final post:

“Arrived”

With Fissette by her side, World No. 2 Swiatek will hope to defend her title at Indian Wells and clinch her first trophy of 2025.

