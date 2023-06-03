"Iga Swiatek is lucky af" - Tennis fans declare Elena Rybakina's French Open withdrawal as big opportunity for World No. 1 to defend title

Elena Rybakina's sudden withdrawal from the 2023 French Open owing to an upper respiratory illness and the possible gains for Iga Swiatek was the subject of much deliberation on social media.
Rybakina, who won the Italian Open title this year, was in great form at Roland Garros, having defeated both Brenda Fruhvirtova and Linda Noskova without dropping a set.
Swiatek had earlier lost to Rybakina in the fourth round of the Australian Open and also the semifinals at Indian Wells before retiring mid-match when up against the 2022 Wimbledon champion in the quarterfinals in Rome.
As a result, tennis fans were of the opinion that the Kazakh's absence could turn out to be a great opportunity for Swiatek to defend her title in Paris.
"Such a huge blow for Rybakina, she was playing really well until now and had great form. Would’ve made QF/SF surely, but grass season is way more important for her with so much to gain at Wimbledon. It’s an absolutely great withdrawal if you’re Iga Swiatek or Ons Jabeur tho…," one fan wrote.
"Pity for Elena Rybakina. Pity for #RolandGarros. Withdraws before her R3 match because of illness. Won the title on clay in Rome and looked to be in fine form in Paris. Not having to face Rybakina in top half a potentially big break for Iga Swiatek, who was 0-3 vs her in 2023," journalist Christopher Clarey wrote.
While voicing agreement with the view that Iga Swiatek would possibly have wanted to avoid playing her recent nemesis, one fan did point out that Rybakina herself had a tough draw to make it to the semifinals.
Iga Swiatek looking to defend French Open title after mixed 2023 season
Iga Swiatek, who had a truly remarkable 2022 season winning 2 Grand Slams and stunning the tennis world with a 37-match winning streak, has been pegged back by injuries thus far this season.
After losing to Rybakina in the fourth round of the Australian Open, the WTA World No. 1 did manage to defend her title in Qatar but went down to Barbora Krejcikova in the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships.
Swiatek breezed past Bianca Andreescu and Emma Raducanu but was again downed by Rybakina at Indian Wells, following which she did not take part in the Miami Open - which she had won last year - due to injury.
The Pole was back in business at Stuttgart, where she beat Aryna Sabalenka to successfully defend her title, but lost to the Belarusian in the title round of the Mutua Madrid Open following that.
A thigh injury then forced Swiatek to retire while facing Rybakina in Rome after having been in great touch at the 2023 Italian Open. The Pole has now reached the fourth round at Roland Garros, serving a double bagel to Wang Xinyu in the third round on Saturday.