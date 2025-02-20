Iga Swiatek makes brutally honest admission about her attitude after Dubai Tennis Championships heartbreak

Iga Swiatek was honest about her disappointing performance after losing against Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships. The Russian teenager defeated her 6-3, 6-3, which led her to another heartbreak this year.

Ad

She was critical of herself as she blamed the lack of practice to be one of the reasons for the streak of losses in the Middle East. The 23-year-old was honest about not being satisfied with her results and looks to rework her ways.

Swiatek spoke to Eurosport as she was candid about letting herself down with her current performance. She also said that she would speak to her coaching team and look to reconstruct her training plans.

Ad

Trending

"I'm not usually so direct, but I would blame this performance on the lack of training beforehand. I'm not satisfied with such results. I feel like I've let myself down. I need to talk to my team and plan the training a little differently," she said.

She has had a tough run in her Middle East swing, starting off with a loss in the semifinals of the Qatar Open this year. With this defeat, she failed in pursuit of her fourth consecutive title at this tournament.

Ad

After her loss against Andreeva, she confessed struggling to navigate around a busy WTA calendar. Swiatek admitted that it was challenging to play two consecutive WTA 1000 tournaments with no significant break in between.

Iga Swiatek factors busy schedule to be one of the reasons for her loss at the Dubai Tennis Championships

Iga Swiatek at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek blamed the hectic WTA schedule post her shocking loss against 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva as one of the reasons for her poor form. She said it was difficult playing such high-stakes matches week after week.

Ad

"I'm not surprised. It's definitely a matter of the calendar. We won't be able to play at a high level for so many years, week after week. The calendar doesn't help. We're constantly moving between continents. We're changing surfaces and balls. It's not easy," the Pole said to Eurosport.

Swiatek had previously too, spoken about the tedious schedule that binds them all year round. Along with Aryna Sabalenka, she had received penalties in 2024 for failing to participate in mandatory tournaments.

The World No. 2 will look to navigate her way around the calendar and win another Sunshine double with the Indian Wells starting in about two weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback