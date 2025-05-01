Iga Swiatek makes brutally honest admission after humiliating loss to Coco Gauff in Madrid

Iga Swiatek spoke candidly on her distressing loss against Coco Gauff in the semifinals of the Mutua Madrid Open 2025. Swiatek faced a humiliating defeat against the American 1-6, 1-6, even after having a stellar 11-3 head-to-head record against her in their clashes prior to this.
The five-time Grand Slam champion has been having a tumultuous season so far with consecutive losses in the final stages of tournaments. She is also not under the guidance of any coach for this season.
During a post-match press conference today, Iga Swiatek addressed how she struggled with her physical setbacks and faced challenges moving across the court as well.
"I couldn't really get my level up. Coco played good, but, yeah, I think it's, you know, on me that I didn't really move well, I wasn't ready to play back the shots with heaviness, and, yeah, with that kind of game like, yeah, it was pretty bad,” she said.
"For sure I feel like I haven't been moving well and, you know, the tennis also was like on and off, you know, for most of the tournament. So I wasn't really sure what I have in my tool box, you know, but yeah, for sure, like I didn't even have a plan B because nothing was working today," she added.
The 23-year-old is experiencing a rough patch in her career which even led her to an emotional outburst during the clash.
Iga Swiatek in tears after struggling to win against Coco Gauff
Iga Swiatek broke down during her clash against Coco Gauff after struggling to keep up with her opponent's shots throughout the match. During the changeover in the second set of the match, Swiatek was 0-3 down and took a moment on the bench as she fought back tears.
After displaying her prowess on the clay surface in the past few years, this season has been particularly tough for the star player as she has been facing a steep decline in her consistency of wins. A significant role in this situation has also been played by the challenges she faced last year with respect to the doping saga, post which her career hasn't taken a positive turn yet.