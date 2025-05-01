WATCH: Iga Swiatek screams obscenity in frustration during shock Coco Gauff Madrid loss, faces unfortunate consequences

Iga Swiatek had a major emotional outburst during the semifinals of the ongoing Madrid Open as she was frustrated with her poor performance against Coco Gauff. Swiatek faced a crushing exit from the tournament, losing disastrously 1-6, 1-6 to the determined American in a heated clash.

The tennis star has been having a difficult time getting a grip on the season with consecutive losses in the final stages of the last few tournaments. This, along with her struggles with the doping saga last year, has taken a toll on her mental health and has, in turn, affected her game immensely.

After playing a shot into the net in the second set of the match, she turned to the player's box and vented out in anger. She was heard saying "Kurwa! Dlaczego?" in Polish, which in English roughly means "For f**k's sake, why?" which led the umpire to book her for a rare code violation for an audible obscenity.

Watch the video here:

Even after having a stellar 11-3 head-to-head record against Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek was trounced in a match that would have been her shot at redemption for the season. During the changeover after the first three games of the second set, the tennis star was seen fighting back tears as she faced yet another defeat in pursuit of a crucial win.

Coco Gauff acknowledged Iga Swiatek not being at her best level

Coco Gauff put up a stellar display against Iga Swiatek- Source: Getty

During the post-match interview, Coco Gauff acknowledged the fact that her opponent, Iga Swiatek, was not in her best form. Due to this, she felt like she was able to manipulate the Pole's game and get ahead of her during the entirety of the match.

"I think I was aggressive and played with margin. Maybe it wasn't her best level today but I think I kind of forced her into some awkward positions," she said.

However, Gauff also praised her mentality a she was able to continue with the same momentum, knowing the kind of player that Swiatek is -- she could make a comeback any moment during the match.

"You know at any moment she [Iga Swiatek] can come back and play great tennis. So, for me, it was just about making sure my level stayed the same and actually trying to raise it. I knew in the second set, I had to raise it because she could come back," Coco Gauff added.

Iga Swiatek will look to get back to the drawing board and make a comeback in the upcoming stages of the clay stint.

