Iga Swiatek gets emotional about still struggling with anxiety over controversial doping saga

Iga Swiatek opened up on the challenges she continues to face owing to her doping saga that put the future of her career in question last year. The Pole had tested positive in August 2024 for low levels of an anti-anginal medicine, often used to treat heart-related conditions, called trimetazidine, which is prohibited by the FDA.

This led the tennis star to a provisional suspension till October, during which an even brutal media trial followed. The World No. 2 was later able to prove that the substance unknowingly entered her system through melatonin meds and served a one-month-long ban before returning to the sport in December.

However, Swiatek, in a recent interview with reporter Reem Abulleil, candidly admitted that the horrors of what she went through during that time still bother her. She also said that the added precautionary measures put not just her, but other players too, under a lot of pressure.

"Honestly, after a couple of years you think about this all the time. It gives a little anxiety and I'm not only talking about me, because I kind of got used to the system and I've been through the worst, and I was able to come back from that and I was able to solve it, so I feel like nothing can kind of stop me," she said.

She further explained how these incidents also propagate a sense of panic among other players.

"I know from even other players that it's not easy, and the whole system is just tough because I didn't have much control over what happened to me, and I can imagine some players, they're always scared that it can happen to them," Iga Swiatek added. (via Yahoo Sports UK)

On the tennis side of things, she is currently preparing to settle scores with Alexandra Eala at the Madrid Open.

Iga Swiatek aims to get an upper hand against Alexandra Eala

Iga Swiatek will look to get even with Alexandra Eala in their Round of 64 clash of the Mutua Madrid Open on 24th April 2025. The Pole faced a crushing loss against the young Filipino's mastery in the Quarterfinals of the Miami Open, which ended her run at the tournament.

This defeat by the 140th-ranked player shocked the Pole but she is determined to get back at the 19-year-old as she is geared to defend her title in Madrid this year. The four-time French Open Champion's prowess on clay courts will also act as an added benefit in her quest to overturn a trophyless 2025 season.

