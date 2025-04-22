  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Madrid Open 2024
  • Madrid Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Alexandra Eala preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Madrid Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Alexandra Eala preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

By Geoff Poundes
Modified Apr 22, 2025 14:34 GMT
Iga Swiatek and Alexandra Eala (Source: Getty)
Iga Swiatek and Alexandra Eala (Source: Getty)

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Iga Swiatek (2) vs Alexandra Eala

Date: April 25, 2025

Tournament: Madrid Open 2025

Round: Second Round

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Iga Swiatek vs Alexandra Eala preview

Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025 - Day 5 - Source: Getty
Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025 - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek plays young gun Alexandra Eala in the first round of the Madrid Open. Swiatek's clay court season opened with a quarterfinal loss to eventual champion Jelena Ostapenko in Stuttgart, but as the defending champion and second seed in Madrid, she'll be expecting to go further.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Alexandra Eala had been competing successfully on the ITF Tour before performing above expectations in Miami. She defeated seeded players Jelena Ostapenko, Australian Open champion Madison Keys and Swiatek without losing a set en route to the semifinal. She was beaten by Jessica Pegula, but took the fourth seed to three hard-fought sets.

19-year-old Eala lost in the second round in Oeiras, but came through her first test on the clay in Madrid with a straightforward 6-3, 6-2 defeat of Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova. She became only the second Asian teenager, after Naomi Osaka, to claim five or more WTA 1000 match wins in a calendar year.

Ad

Iga Swiatek vs Alexandra Eala head-to-head

Iga Swiatek and Alexandra Eala have played once on the WTA tour, with Eala leading the head-to-head 1-0. They played in the Miami quarterfinal, where Eala won in straight sets, 6-2, 7-5.

Iga Swiatek vs Alexandra Eala odds

PlayersMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games
Iga SwiatekTBCTBCTBC
Alexandra EalaTBCTBCTBC
Ad

(Odds to be updated when available)

Iga Swiatek vs Alexandra Eala prediction

Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 10 - Source: Getty
Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 10 - Source: Getty

World No. 2 Iga Swiatek has had a slow start to 2025 by her exacting standards. The Pole has reached three semifinals and three quarterfinals this year but has been unable to convert decent performances into tournament wins. Her quality on clay is undeniable, however, with four of her five Grand Slams coming at Roland Garros. Iga Swiatek will see the clay court season as her opportunity to win trophies.

Ad

19-year-old Eala is tipped to be a Major winner of the future after her Miami performances, She's currently ranked World No. 72, which seems a false position in light of her Miami heroics. US. Eala was the first Filipino player to capture a junior Grand Slam - the 2022 US Open.

Despite Eala's form and her win over Swiatek less than a month ago, the World No. 2 should prevail on her favorite surface. She may, however, need three sets to do so.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in three sets.

About the author
Geoff Poundes

Geoff Poundes

Professional writer, sportswriter and editor.

Author of The Religion of Birds.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications