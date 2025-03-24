Iga Swiatek's team breaks silence on shocking harassment incident at Miami Open involving fan

Iga Swiatek's team has released a full statement in response to the shocking scenes at the Miami Open when the Pole was verbally harassed by a troll. The "fan" shouted from the stands during Swiatek's practice session. His abuse centered around Swiatek's mother and her psychologist, Daria Abramowicz.

Swiatek was working with her coach Wim Fissette, preparing for her third-round match against Elise Mertens. The troll had previously signaled his intent to harass Swiatek on social media, posting a five-point plan to upset the World No. 2 together with screenshots of his previous abusive messages.

In response to the incident, Iga Swiatek's team, led by her PR specialist Daria Sulgostowska has issued a statement outlining how they and the WTA have dealt with the affair. The X (formerly Twitter) user has now deleted the account he used to troll Swiatek, and the Pole has been able to redirect her focus towards reclaiming the Miami Open title she won in 2022.

Sulgostowska's statement was reported by tennis journalist Diego Barbiani on her X account and read:

"Safety is the highest priority. We monitor the network to detect such matters. Constructive criticism is one thing, threats, hate speech or even disturbing training is another - this cannot be tolerated. We reported the matter to the tournament organizer, as well as the WTA, who reacted immediately and took additional precautions, such as additional security, for which we are very grateful. Ensuring the safety of the players is the most important thing, they are at the center of the action and our task is simply to protect them." [Translated from Polish to English]

Although this event might have tested the World No. 2 mentally, she has weathered the storm and kept her focus on the Miami Open, reaching the Round of 16 after her latest victory.

Despite the need for extra security Iga Swiatek has progressed to the Round of 16 in Miami

Iga Swiatek attends a press conference at the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek, the consummate professional, was able to put the incident to the back of her mind, as she put Elise Mertens to the sword in an emphatic 7-6(2), 6-1 win. She now goes on to play Elina Svitolina in the next round. In her post-match on-court interview, as reported by The Tennis Letter's X account, Swiatek said that she chose to concentrate on tennis rather than the events that transpired.

"I love playing here. I missed playing here in 2023. I want to enjoy every day here and not take it for granted. I’m ready to work hard to stay as long as possible. Today’s match was nice. We had some tight moments and I was able to play well through them. I’m pretty proud and looking forward to the next one," she said.

If Iga Swiatek can repeat her victory over Svitolina in Dubai last year, she'll meet either Paula Badosa or Alexandra Eala. Eala managed a shocking victory over Australian Open champion Madison Keys in the Round of 32. Either player will give Swiatek difficulty, but with extra security and vigilance by the WTA and tournament organizers at least she'll be able to play free from distractions.

