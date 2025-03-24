WATCH: Alarming scenes as Iga Swiatek harassed by troll targeting her relationships with her mother & psychologist Daria at Miami Open

In a shocking turn of events, Iga Swiatek endured harassment from a troll in the stands during her practice session at the 2025 Miami Open. The Pole was forced to hear abuse regarding her mother and her psychologist Daria Abramowicz from the individual, who had outlined his plan to verbally attack Swiatek before the alarming incident.

Ahead of her third-round clash with Elise Mertens, Swiatek took to the practice courts at the Miami Open. However, her training session was far from smooth, as a spectator repeatedly directed abuse toward the World No. 2 from the stands, while she worked with her coach Wim Fissette.

The clip also included screenshots of the individual's X account, where he took pride in "trolling" Swiatek. The user shared his plan to harass the five-time Grand Slam champion about her relationships with her mother and her psychologist Daria Abramowicz when he attended her practice session.

"Tomorrow I'm going to Miami. I'll ask Igushka about her realtionship with her mother. Do you have any questions for Daria, because I'll ask them at training," the user posted.

The user also captured a clip of a "clearly upset" Swiatek engaging in conversation with Abramowicz after he had badgered her about her "lack of relationship" with her mother.

"Iga complains to Daria that the hooligans are shouting from the stands and asking questions about Iga's mother. Iguszka is clearly upset. Almost like the scouts when you mention Iguszka's lack of relationship with Mrs. Dorota!" another post read.

The user has since deleted his X account after the clip of the shocking scene drew alarmed reactions from tennis fans.

Despite the concerning incident, Iga Swiatek went on to claim a 7-6(2), 6-1 win over Elise Mertens in the third round of the Miami Open.

Iga Swiatek to lock horns with Elina Svitolina in Miami Open 4R

Elina Svitolina and Iga Swiatek - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek is set to face Elina Svitolina in the fourth round of the 2025 Miami Open, following her win over Elise Mertens. Speaking in her post-match press conference, the Pole expressed how much she enjoyed competing at the WTA 1000 event, despite being harassed by the obsessive troll during practice.

Swiatek emphasized her desire to extend her run at the event for as long as possible, taking satisfaction in her impressive performance against Mertens. She also disclosed that she was looking forward to her highly anticipated clash against Svitolina.

"I love playing here. I missed playing here in 2023. I want to enjoy every day here and not take it for granted. I’m ready to work hard to stay as long as possible. Today’s match was nice. We had some tight moments and I was able to play well through them. I’m pretty proud and looking forward to the next one," Iga Swiatek said.

Iga Swiatek leads 2-1 in her head-to-head record against Elina Svitolina, including a 6-1, 6-4 victory in their most recent meeting at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships. If the World No. 2 extends her winning record, she will face Paula Badosa or Alexandra Eala in the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event.

