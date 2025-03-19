"It is a disturbed relationship" - Sports psychologist gives startling assessment of Iga Swiatek & team member Daria's bond amid criticism

Noted Polish sports psychologist Dariusz Nowicki has labeled Iga Swiatek and her psychologist Daria Abramowicz's relationship "disturbed." Nowicki believes their relationship lacks a "professional distance" due to which certain boundaries have been crossed.

Swiatek's relationship with her psychologist has been in the news a lot lately. Earlier, it used to be for good reasons as the Pole credited her psychologist for making her the player she had become, a five-time Grand Slam champion. However, more recently, fans have grown frustrated with how close the pair are and how regularly they are spotted together. During her recent Indian Wells loss, Abramowicz was also spotted screaming from Swiatek's box.

Nowicki sat down for an interview with Interia Sport and revealed his opinion of the player-psychologist relationship.

"If we were to look at this relationship only and exclusively from the point of view of strictly psychological workshop, then it is indeed a disturbed relationship, in which certain boundaries of professional distance between the psychologist and the client are crossed," he said (translated from Polish).

When asked to elaborate, the expert noted that emotions—whether positive or negative—can distort judgment, making it crucial for a sports psychologist to maintain distance.

"Unfortunately, most errors in perception occur when emotions are aroused. Regardless of whether these are positive or negative emotions, then we make errors in the accuracy of observation," the psychologist explained.

He emphasized that while coaches may display strong emotions during competition, a psychologist's role is to remain detached.

"A psychologist professionally involved in sports psychology should be able to keep their distance and not get involved in emotions. Only then will they be able to function effectively within their professional competencies."

"I'd rather call her a friend than a psychologist" - Former ATP pro gives his take on Iga Swiatek & her psychologist Daria Abramowicz's relationship

Iga Swiatek & her psychologist Daria Abramowicz in Qatar - Source: Getty

Former Polish ATP player Jerzy Janowicz also commented on the Iga Swiatek and her psychologist Daria Abramowicz's relationship. The former World No. 14 claimed Abramowicz was more of a friend.

"I'd rather call her a friend than a psychologist. Most good psychologists who work with the best athletes in the world tend to keep to themselves. We often don't even know they exist," he said in an interview with Sport.pl

He expressed doubts when asked if a psychologist could be a friend.

"I doubt it. A psychologist should keep their distance from the athlete so that too close a relationship doesn't interfere with their work," Janowicz said.

In on-court matters, Iga Swiatek will now play at the Miami Open and will take on either Caroline Garcia or Anna Bondar in the second round.

