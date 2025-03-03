"A psychologist should keep their distance" - Former ATP pro gives his take on Iga Swiatek & Daria Abramowicz's relationship amid criticism

Former Polish ATP professional tennis player made his feelings known about the dynamic between Iga Swiatek and Daria Abramowicz. The sports psychologist has been a common topic of discussion among the Pole's fans.

When she was 17 years old, Swiatek's team approached Abramowicz in February 2019 in order to strengthen the her mental game. Since then, the World No. 2 has gone on to have a superb rise to the upper echelons of tennis becoming a five-time Grand Slam champion. However, recently many in the tennis fraternity haven't been fans of Abramowicz's work with the Pole.

During an interview with Sport.pl, former World No.14 Jerzy Janowicz was asked to opine on the dynamic between Iga Swiatek and Daria Abramowicz to which Janowicz said:

"I'd rather call her a friend than a psychologist. Most good psychologists who work with the best athletes in the world tend to keep to themselves. We often don't even know they exist."

He was then asked if a psychologist and an athlete be friends. Janowicz responded:

"I doubt it. A psychologist should keep their distance from the athlete so that too close a relationship doesn't interfere with their work," Janowicz responded.

However, it is worth noting that the 23-year-old has always strongly defended her psychologist amid criticism.

Janowicz also opined on the Pole's recent 'nervous' moments at the Qatar Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships.

"Even players like Rafael Nadal tried to introduce new elements to their game" - Jerzy Janwicz on Iga Swiatek's recent struggles

Iga Swiatek - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek had a difficult outing at the Middle East swing this year failing to complete a four-peat at the Qatar Open and a quarterfinal exit to Mirra Andreeva at the Dubai Tennis Championships. There were moments during both events when the Pole lost her cool and even exhibited anger by snubbing her coach Wim Fissette following her exit in Dubai.

Jerzy Jonwicz opined on the reason that could have possibly caused the moments of 'frustration' in recent times.

"I would rather say that she was frustrated because she had lost the ease of winning points. Until recently, it was enough to speed up twice with the forehand and the opponents couldn't handle it. Now, something more is needed, because the opponents have learned it. Even players like Rafael Nadal, when they were at the top, tried to introduce new elements to their game to have a wider range of solutions."

Iga Swiatek will be the second seed at the Indian Wells Open, where she will look to defend her title. She defeated Maria Sakkari in the final last year to win the event.

