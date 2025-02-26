"Iga Swiatek is in the same situation as Elena Rybakina" - Fans aghast as Pole hangs out with psychologist Daria Abramowicz at Warriors vs Hornets

Iga Swiatek enjoyed a night out at the NBA showdown between the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets, accompanied by her psychologist, Daria Abramowicz. However, fans weren’t pleased, accusing Abramowicz of always following the Pole around.

Swiatek had a rough start to the 2025 season—one she'd likely prefer to forget. She fell just short of the Australian Open final and was unable to defend her Qatar Open title, suffering a semifinal defeat to Jelena Ostapenko.

The 23-year-old then traveled to Dubai in search of redemption, but things didn’t go her way there either. Her campaign ended in the quarterfinals against Mirra Andreeva, who went on to claim the title.

Iga Swiatek has moved past her recent setbacks and arrived in the United States to prepare for the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, set to run from March 2 to March 16. Taking a break from tennis, she attended the Warriors vs. Hornets game on Wednesday, February 26, alongside Daria Abramowicz. She even received a special shoutout during the match, which brought a big smile to her face.

In light of that, one X (formerly Twitter) user drew a parallel between Swiatek’s situation and Elena Rybakina’s controversial dynamic with her former coach, Stefano Vukov. The user wrote:

"Iga needs help. She is in the same situation as Rybakina. She is brainwashed by this woman, it's just horrible."

"Can that woman leave Iga alone for one f**king second," another wrote.

One account posted:

"Iga and D going beyond a typical psychologist-client relationship is understandable considering she's a part of her travelling entourage. But she seems involved in Iga's life to the point of playing the role of an intrusive mother/caregiver. Iga needs a life independent of her."

"Why is that woman everywhere with her bruh it’s so weird," another accompanied.

One user tweeted:

"Why would a sport psychologist hang out with her “patient” outside of a professional setting? Sooo unprofessional."

"If they ain’t dating, it’s even weirder," another chimed in.

Iga Swiatek hits back at critics for questioning her relationship with Daria Abramowicz

Daria Abramowicz (L) and Iga Swiatek | Image Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek and Daria Abramowicz have been working together since 2019, with the sports psychologist accompanying her to every tournament. However, their partnership faced scrutiny after the release of Netflix's Break Point in 2023, where a scene suggested Abramowicz had significant influence over the World No. 2.

Former Polish tennis pro Lech Sidor also voiced concerns about Swiatek and Abramowicz’s close relationship, with former Legia Warszawa Football Club president Boguslaw Lesnodorski sharing similar sentiments. Swiatek, however, dismissed these remarks, stating in a late 2023 interview with WP SportoweFakty that people knew nothing about her dynamic with Abramowicz.

"These people know nothing about me or my life. They don't know how I function and what I struggle with. Our conversations never went beyond ‘Hello'," she said.

She added:

"Honestly, sometimes I don't know what purpose such opinions serve, except that they give sensational media headlines and publicity to whoever expresses them."

Swiatek enters Indian Wells as the second seed and the defending champion. She claimed the title last year by defeating Maria Sakkari in the final.

