"No one offered any support" - Elena Rybakina gets emotional over lack of solidarity from WTA colleagues after Stefano Vukov controversy

Elena Rybakina has spoken out about the challenges she faced following her coaching controversy with former coach Stefano Vukov, revealing that she didn’t receive much support from her WTA colleagues. Her remarks come just days after Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek also shared their thoughts on the situation.

Rybakina made a surprising decision to part ways with Vukov just before the 2024 US Open. Later, reports emerged that the WTA had provisionally suspended him due to an alleged violation of its code of conduct.

On February 12, the WTA issued a statement confirming the conclusion of their investigation but announced that the veteran coach would remain suspended.

Elena Rybakina, who has consistently defended Stefano Vukov against any allegations of wrongdoing, initially chose not to comment much on the situation. However, she has now opened up, expressing her disappointment with how the matter was handled and revealing that none of her colleagues offered her any support.

“It's very disappointing the way it's been handled, just the outcome. No one offered any support. Honestly don't need. There is couple players I'm in touch more. But to say that I have very, very close friends on tour, it's I think not true just because we competing against each other. Everybody's surrounded by their teams," the Kazakh said.

She added:

“I have a couple of good friends, let's say. But again, it's all depends on time, how much you can spend outside or not."

Before the Australian Open, Rybakina joined forces with Goran Ivanisevic, Novak Djokovic's former coach. However, she later reinstated Vukov in an unofficial capacity, as he was unable to coach her formally.

It reportedly created tension within her team, eventually leading to Ivanisevic's departure following her Melbourne campaign.

