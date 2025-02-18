  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Dubai Tennis Championships
  • "No one offered any support" - Elena Rybakina gets emotional over lack of solidarity from WTA colleagues after Stefano Vukov controversy

"No one offered any support" - Elena Rybakina gets emotional over lack of solidarity from WTA colleagues after Stefano Vukov controversy

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Feb 18, 2025 13:28 GMT
Elena Rybakina Stefano Vukov
Elena Rybakina (L) and Stefano Vukov | Image Source: Getty

Elena Rybakina has spoken out about the challenges she faced following her coaching controversy with former coach Stefano Vukov, revealing that she didn’t receive much support from her WTA colleagues. Her remarks come just days after Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek also shared their thoughts on the situation.

Ad

Rybakina made a surprising decision to part ways with Vukov just before the 2024 US Open. Later, reports emerged that the WTA had provisionally suspended him due to an alleged violation of its code of conduct.

On February 12, the WTA issued a statement confirming the conclusion of their investigation but announced that the veteran coach would remain suspended.

Elena Rybakina, who has consistently defended Stefano Vukov against any allegations of wrongdoing, initially chose not to comment much on the situation. However, she has now opened up, expressing her disappointment with how the matter was handled and revealing that none of her colleagues offered her any support.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“It's very disappointing the way it's been handled, just the outcome. No one offered any support. Honestly don't need. There is couple players I'm in touch more. But to say that I have very, very close friends on tour, it's I think not true just because we competing against each other. Everybody's surrounded by their teams," the Kazakh said.
Ad

She added:

“I have a couple of good friends, let's say. But again, it's all depends on time, how much you can spend outside or not."

Before the Australian Open, Rybakina joined forces with Goran Ivanisevic, Novak Djokovic's former coach. However, she later reinstated Vukov in an unofficial capacity, as he was unable to coach her formally.

It reportedly created tension within her team, eventually leading to Ivanisevic's departure following her Melbourne campaign.

Quick Links

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी