Elena Rybakina faces devastating blow as WTA issues major update on ex-coach Stefano Vukov’s case

Elena Rybakina has suffered a major blow as the WTA has issued a key update on her former coach, Stefano Vukov. The organization had been investigating him, and with the inquiry now concluded, they have delivered their verdict.

Rybakina split with Vukov ahead of the 2024 US Open in a surprising move. It was later revealed that the WTA had provisionally banned him for an alleged breach of its code of conduct.

The Kazakh then teamed up with Novak Djokovic's former coach, Goran Ivanisevic, before the Australian Open but later brought Vukov back, though he couldn’t coach her officially. This reportedly led to tension within her team, with Ivanisevic ultimately departing after her Melbourne campaign.

Things aren’t looking good for Elena Rybakina, who has consistently defended Stefano Vukov and denied any wrongdoing on his part. On Wednesday, February 12, the WTA released a statement confirming the conclusion of their investigation but declared that the veteran coach would remain suspended.

"The WTA confirms that the independent investigation into a potential breach of the WTA Code of Conduct by Stefano Vukov has concluded. Following this process, the suspension remains in place. To protect the confidentiality and integrity of the investigation and its findings, the WTA will not provide further details,” the statement reads.

“We remain committed to ensuring that all matters are handled in a fair and objective manner in accordance with the WTA Code of Conduct,” it reads further.

