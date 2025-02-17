Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek have shared their opinions on Elena Rybakina's coach Stefano Vukov's suspension. The WTA has banned Vukov from coaching for one year after an investigation concluded that he had breached the code of conduct.

Ad

Although Rybakina has maintained that Stefano Vukov never mistreated her, a three-page report from WTA CEO Portia Archer detailed their "toxic relationship" and highlighted instances of Vukov's emotional abuse. Despite this, the Kazakh expressed her disappointment with the verdict.

Nevertheless, the World No. 7 will hope to put the ordeal behind her as she gears up for her campaign at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships, where Gauff and Swiatek will join her.

Speaking to the press at the WTA 1000 event, Coco Gauff acknowledged that Elena Rybakina wasn't in favor of the decision but insisted that it was important for the WTA to prioritize the protection of the players.

Ad

Trending

The American also pointed out that victims do not always recognize they are being mistreated, as evidenced by many former players who spoke out about their poor experiences only after retirement.

"From my understanding, I know she doesn't like the decision. I know WTA also has the right to protect her. Overall, I think it's nice that the WTA is making sure that they're out there to protect players," Coco Gauff said.

Ad

"I definitely think that that's important in our sport because a lot of times if you look, sometimes victims don't even know they are a victim. In this sport it's happened so many times. A lot of times you see former players speaking out years after their career ended how they were treated," she added.

Ad

Iga Swiatek echoed Coco Gauff's sentiments, emphasizing that the WTA's decision to ban Stefano Vukov should be respected. The World No. 2 also highlighted that every member of a coaching team is expected to adhere to the WTA Code of Conduct to ensure a safe and professional environment for players.

"I guess everybody needs to respect the decision because we need to trust that the whole process was made with right rules. Every personal trainer, every coach, they need to kind of accept the code of conduct when they want to be on WTA. So for sure I hope the WTA is doing everything to make it a safe environment," she said.

Ad

Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, and Elena Rybakina gear up for Dubai Tennis Championships openers

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Elena Rybakina are set to commence their 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships campaigns following first-round byes. No. 2 seed Swiatek will face the winner between Victoria Azarenka and Anhelina Kalinina.

Ad

Gauff, meanwhile, will kick off her campaign against Amanda Anisimova or McCartney Kessler in the second round of the WTA 1000 event. If the World No. 3 emerges victorious in her tournament opener, she will come up against the winner of the thrilling clash between Emma Raducanu and Karolina Muchova.

Rybakina is set to face Jelena Ostapenko or Moyuka Uchijima in her opening match in Dubai, followed by a potential third-round clash with Paula Badosa, provided the Spaniard beats Elise Mertens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback