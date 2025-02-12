"Can't believe Elena Rybakina's throwing away her career for this man" - Fans react as WTA bans Kazakh's coach Stefano Vukov after investigation

Elena Rybakina has suffered a major setback following the conclusion of the WTA's investigation into her coach Stefano Vukov. Since the WTA has upheld Vukov's suspension, tennis fans have shared their strong opinions on the verdict, with many expressing concern for the Kazakh's future in the sport.

Rybakina unexpectedly parted ways with her longtime coach Stefano Vukov shortly before her 2024 US Open campaign. The World No. 7 then formed a high-profile partnership with Goran Ivanisevic. However, in a shocking turn of events, she announced Vukov's return to her team before this year's Australian Open.

Elena Rybakina faced a roadblock, as the WTA announced that Stefano Vukov couldn't accompany her on tour since he had been provisionally suspended for breaching the WTA Code of Conduct. Nevertheless, the Kazakh publicly stood up for Vukov and maintained she had never been "mistreated" by him. This reportedly led to tensions within her camp, ultimately resulting in Goran Ivanisevic's departure after her fourth-round exit at the Melbourne Slam.

Trending

The WTA has now concluded their investigation and announced the decision to uphold Vukov's ban, which would disallow him from coaching or gaining professional credentials for professional tournaments.

Expand Tweet

Tennis fans reacted strongly to the announcement, with many suggesting that Elena Rybakina would likely end up regretting hitching her wagon to Stefano Vukov. Fans raised concerns about the World No. 7 becoming a 'what if' story in the sport if her poor run of form continued amid the distraction of her controversial partnership with Vukov.

"Can't believe she's throwing away her career for this man," one fan posted.

"I think at the rate she is going she's going to end up looking back regretting this time in her life. She should be a favorite for at least 3 Slams a year and challenging for No.1. But instead she has been bogged down in this, which seems to be affecting her physically and mentally, and has been left in the dust by Sabalenka and Swiatek," one fan posted.

"Elena better get her act together. She’s in her prime, she should be winning more if she didn’t have so much distractions around her," a fan shared.

"She is bound to become one of the biggest ‘what if’s of this era of WTA," another fan wrote.

Others, meanwhile, lamented Rybakina's decision to "burn her bridges" with Goran Ivanisevic in favor of working with Vukov.

"Rybakina's gonna be regretting wasting her opportunity with Goran now in favor of that nonsense..," one fan commented.

"Elena Rybakina is such a mess… letting go of Goran Ivanisevic for this person?" a fan remarked.

"Elena is cooked in the short term now. She has no plan b for a good coach and burning her bridges with Goran not only cost her a top tier coach, none of the other great coaches want to work with her now because Vukov will always be around in the background by phone," another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Elena Rybakina on coach Stefano Vukov before Qatar Open campaign: "It's not ideal that he cannot be on the practice courts"

Elena Rybakina and Stefano Vukov - Source: Getty

Following her split with Goran Ivanisevic, Elena Rybakina brought Davide Sanguinetti on board to join her coaching team. Speaking to the press before the 2025 Qatar Open, the World No. 7 disclosed that Sanguinetti was in contact with Stefano Vukov to discuss her training.

Rybakina also reaffirmed Vukov's importance in her career, highlighting their longstanding partnership and expressing frustration over his inability to join her at the practice courts due to the WTA's ban.

"He’s [Vukov] an important person in my career. We started when I was like 200 (in the world. So it's a lot of things, on the court, outside of the court, he’s helping out with," Elena Rybakina said.

"I feel like of course it's not ideal that he cannot be on the practice courts but at the same time we are finding a way also with help of Davide, his opinion. I hope it’s going to work out. We have a good team in the end of the day," she added.

Despite the controversy surrounding her coaching situation, Elena Rybakina has claimed a dominant 6-2, 6-4 victory over Peyton Stearns in her opening match at the Qatar Open. Up next, the Kazakh will battle it out against Rebecca Sramkova for a spot in the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback