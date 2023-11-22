Iga Swiatek recently voiced her displeasure about the controversial opinions shared by her critics regarding her relationship with her psychologist Daria Abramowicz.

Swiatek first partnered with Abramowicz in 2019. Since then, the Polish sports psychologist has been traveling with the World No. 1 to all her tournaments. Swiatek has often credited Abramowicz for helping her deal with her emotions on the court and making her 'smarter'.

Their partnership, however, hasn’t always been appreciated by the tennis community and the media critics. Following the release of Netflix’s 'Break Point,' Abramowicz came under fire, as one scene on the 2023 tennis docuseries showed her alleged influence on Swiatek’s day-to-day life.

In a 2021 interview with WP SportoweFakty, former Polish tennis player Lech Sidor, too, expressed his concerns about the constant inclusion of Daria Abramowicz in Iga Swiatek’s traveling team. Boguslaw Lesnodorski, former president of Legia Warszawa Football Club, shared a similar opinion on Channel Sportowy earlier this year.

"I have some doubts whether Daria is definitely not crossing the line," he said, as per sport.interia.pl.

The statements did not sit well with Iga Swiatek. In a recent interview with WP SportoweFakty, the Pole hit back at the seemingly unwarranted scrutiny.

"These people know nothing about me or my life. They don't know how I function and what I struggle with. Our conversations never went beyond ‘hello'," the World No. 1 said.

The Pole further labeled the criticism as self-serving:

"Honestly, sometimes I don't know what purpose such opinions serve, except that they give sensational media headlines and publicity to whoever expresses them."

Iga Swiatek on her bond with psychologist Daria Abramowicz: "She wouldn't let it affect our work"

Swiatek with Daria Abramowicz and the rest of her team at the 2022 French Open

Iga Swiatek also explained how she and Daria Abramowicz have been successful in establishing a professional relationship while simultaneously developing a deeper bond outside of work.

"Our cooperation does not only concern controlling emotions on the court or implementing mental training, but also in everyday life," the Pole stated. "Communication is different than with a therapist you see once every two weeks. Daria and I know each other well, but as a professional she wouldn't let it affect our work."

"We set session times and work through specific things. It doesn't change the fact that we can eat dinner together or watch something. Sometimes elements of work appear between sessions," she added.

Swiatek noted that she maintains a good relationship with each of her team members and receives immense support from them.

"I'm on tour almost all year round, so I spend time with each of my [members] not only on the court or in the gym. My team is a huge source of support," the 22-year-old said.