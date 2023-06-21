A scene from season two of Netflix's tennis docuseries, 'Break Point,' featuring Iga Swiatek and her sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz has gone viral on social media.

Break Point season two gives a behind-the-scenes look into the second half of the 2022 WTA and ATP Tour. Among those starring in the series is World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, whose life as the top player on the WTA tour has been portrayed.

In one of the scenes, Swiatek can be seen in a hair salon for a haircut. When the hairdresser asks the Pole what length she wants, Daria Abramowicz, who is also present at the salon, intervenes and says that the hair must be long enough to be tied up.

"We just have to make sure that she is able to tie it back up," Abramowicz said.

In reply, Swiatek asserted that she sacrifices a lot for tennis already, and would like to get the haircut of her choice.

"I refuse to sacrifice my hair for the sport when everything else is," Swiatek replied.

Iga Swiatek and Daria Abramowicz have been working together since 2019 when the Pole was only 17 and ranked just inside the WTA's top 150.

The interaction left many tennis fans puzzled, who found the dynamic between Swiatek and Abramowicz confusing and unprofessional.

"Iga Swiateks sports psychologist; Daria Abramowicz telling her what she can or can't do with her own hairstyle, is weird and creepy," a fan said.

"This relationship is weirded than I thought like why is a player’s psychologist over seeing her getting a haircut," another fan wrote.

Iga Swiatek: :On grass sometimes it’s tougher and I still have to learn a lot"

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Iga Swiatek is heading into the grass season of the 2023 WTA Tour after winning her fourth Grand Slam at Roland Garros. The 22-year-old looked unbeatable on the clay of Paris and defeated Karolina Muchova in the final, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

However, Swiatek hasn't enjoyed a lot of success on grass, something she'll be hoping to change this year. She recently reflected on her troubles with the surface.

“Basically before every grasscourt season I just want to keep being open minded and just learn a lot. I feel like there is maybe a little bit less pressure, but on the other hand when I just go on court, I feel like I know how I can play tennis and I know how I can play on other surfaces," she said.

"On grass sometimes it’s tougher and I still have to learn a lot, but I just feel like you’re going to go on court and not play the way you should or the way you could."

Swiatek is now set to play in the Bad Homburg Open in Germany, a lead-up tournament to the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

