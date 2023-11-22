"I carried a burden... It finally happened, then I felt free" - Iga Swiatek on World No. 1 ranking and how losing it to Aryna Sabalenka helped her

Top seed Iga Swiatek revealed that she felt liberated after losing her World No. 1 ranking to Aryna Sabalenka. She felt burdened carrying it for a long time.

The four-time Grand Slam champion lost her 75-week reign as World No. 1 following her three-set defeat to Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 3-6, 1-6 in the Round of 16 at the 2023 US Open.

In an interview with WP SportoweFakty, Iga Swiatek said she felt the pressure of being the top-ranked player during the midseason in 2023. However, when Aryna Sabalenka replaced her after her US Open loss, the Pole said she felt relieved and could concentrate better on her game.

“In the middle of the year I carried a burden related to - I do not like this term and I try to avoid it - maintaining the ranking. Aryna Sabalenka had many chances to jump over me, it finally happened. Then I felt free.It was a bit easier for me to focus only on my game again,” Swiatek said.

The 22-year-old added that after her fourth round exit from the New York Major, she had some time at hand to practice for the upcoming 2023 Japan Open. Swiatek said she trained hard and was ready to bring her A-game to the court. However, the Pole felt overwhelmed again when she set foot on the court in Tokyo and sought help from her team.

“I had a great training block in Warsaw. I came back to the basics, I started playing the way I like the most. After two weeks break, I thought: "OK, I trained, I did a great job, so now I have to show everyone that I have reset. That it should be easier. I went out to court in Tokyo in demanding conditions for me and - well - fear arose. I felt everyone watching me. It overwhelmed me," Swiatek said.

I gathered the whole team. I said I needed 100% emotional support. I asked them not to judge me, because I probably won't play very well and maybe I will have to bite the court in every match instead of playing freely,” she added.

Iga Swiatek talks about gaining her confidence back

Iga Swiatek won the 2023 China Open

In the same interview, Iga Swiatek thanked her team that helped her regain her confidence. The reigning French Open champion emphasized that she felt she would have to fight herself due to the demanding tour schedule, but she still managed to win the 2023 China Open.

“I got this support, thanks to which I felt more confident from match to match. At the end of the season, you are so tired and washed away by constant submission to tennis that it is difficult to control your feelings. I thought that by the end of the year I would fight mainly with myself, and in the meantime I won the tournament in Beijing,” she said.

The Polish icon, who is an advocate of mental health, said that people must muster the strength to talk about their emotions and not shy away from seeking help.

She also acknowledged her psychologist and said:

“In some players, crisis moments last half a year, while in others they last even for years. I left this state after two weeks, which was extremely positive for me. The work done with Daria Abramowicz helped me a lot."

Of course, it's not like everything is always colorful in cooperation with a psychologist. There are ups and downs, everything cannot be predicted. It's important to have the courage to talk about feelings. And don't be afraid to ask for help,” she added.

Iga Swiatek has expressed her desire to play singles and mixed doubles at the 2024 Paris Olympics, which is scheduled right after the French Open. But, she stated that she needs to listen to her body as well (via Eurosport).