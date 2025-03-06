Iga Swiatek makes her feelings known about gambling in tennis and how it "impacts" players

Iga Swiatek recently discussed the overlap between tennis and gambling ahead of her title defense at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The Pole believes that some fans who bet on matches unjustly take out their grievances on the players. She also talked about the various measures that should be taken to protect the pros in such instances.

Swiatek has had a respectable season on the WTA Tour this year despite some heartbreaking losses, including semifinal exits at the Australian Open and the Qatar Open. The World No. 2, who won the Indian Wells title in 2022 and 2024, will be eager to record her first triumph since the 2024 French Open later this fortnight.

During her pre-tournament press conference at the WTA 1000 tournament on Wednesday, March 5, Iga Swiatek fielded questions on how gambling companies have become one of the biggest tennis sponsors over the last few years. When asked whether it was a "positive" for the sport, the 23-year-old gave an in-depth answer detailing the impact that gambling has on the players.

"There's no point to think if it's good or bad, because it's always going to be there since it's big business," Iga Swiatek told the media in Indian Wells on Wednesday. "I think, for sure, the thing that we as players feel is the negative comments and hate, because people are sometimes losing money because we lose or because we win. So, this is what impacts us. For sure I feel like it's not positive, and not good at all."

Swiatek then touched upon gamblers' tendency to send abusive messages to the pros on social media.

"Hate is going to be out there on the Internet anyway. There are ways to stop it with like algorithms and the apps that are blocking it a little bit," she added. "But, you know, people put out on the Internet whatever they want, because it's easy, you know. So this is the part I would say that hits us."

For those unaware, the famous betting company, Stake, became a sponsor of the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup - two of the biggest annual team events in tennis - in 2024.

Iga Swiatek to renew rivalry with Caroline Garcia in second-round match at Indian Wells 2025

Iga Swiatek is defending her 2024 Indian Wells title this fortnight | Image Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek will begin her 2025 BNP Paribas Open campaign against former World No. 4 Caroline Garcia. The Pole, seeded second at the 1000-level event, received a first-round Bye and will be well-rested for her battle with the Frenchwoman.

The two-time Indian Wells champion leads her lower-ranked opponent by a margin of 4-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The 23-year-old has won all four of their hardcourt encounters, with her most recent win against the World No. 71 coming at last year's United Cup.

