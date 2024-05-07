Iga Swiatek was recently featured on the cover of the June edition of the Polish version of Elle magazine focused on women's fashion and lifestyle.

A couple of days ago, Swiatek was crowned the champion of the 2024 Madrid Open for the first time in her career after she defeated Aryna Sabalenka 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(7) in the summit clash.

It was notably the Pole's third WTA 1000 title for the season, having won the Qatar Open in February and the Indian Wells Open in March. She's next set to lead the women's draw as the top seed at the Italian Open, starting on Tuesday, May 7.

Ahead of the event in Rome, Swiatek has notably landed on Elle magazine's 'Sport and Chic Issue' cover for June 2024 in Poland. She shot with Warsaw-based photographer Gosia Turczynnska for the two covers.

The World No. 1 donned a high-neck black gown on the first cover and wore red, styled by fellow Pole Karolina Limbach. This is notably her second time gracing the journal as she debuted for the magazine in January 2022.

Expand Tweet

Tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) registered their reactions to the development, with one of them picking modeling as an alternate career for Iga Swiatek.

"Not a fan but I’ve always said this girl is model gorgeous and if she didn’t play tennis modeling should be her career," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another fan took a sly dig at the Pole's serving performance against Aryna Sabalenka in the Madrid final as the former had committed four double faults during the match.

"Better serving performance than her match against sublanki [Aryna Sabalenka]," the fan stated.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from X:

"Stunning gorgeous," a fan tweeted.

"God is a woman," another fan tweeted.

"How is she so pretty i cant," a fan wrote.

"She looks really great," a fan commented.

Iga Swiatek: "I appreciate when I can dress elegant, feel feminine, and attractive"

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek notably chatted with Elle magazine after the shoot. To begin with, she talked about her growth since featuring on the magazine's cover in 2022.

"Two years ago, I wanted to prove that I was in a good place, I didn't feel like a fully experienced competitor. I was learning to face the first wave of success and expectations associated with it. I'm no longer just a tennis player. My role is not as easy as I imagined, dreaming of a career as a 12-year-old," she said. (via WTA)

The 22-year-old then reflected on dressing up, adding:

"I appreciate when I can dress elegant, feel feminine, and attractive."

The magazine will be available in Poland from Tuesday, May 7, onwards.