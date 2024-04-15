Iga Swiatek is living her teenage dream with her latest partnership with French luxury perfumes and cosmetics house Lancome.

With the move, Swiatek has joined an elite group of global icons such as Zendaya, Julia Roberts, and Lily Collins, who are the brand’s ambassadors. It is worth noting that the World No. 1 is not only the first athlete to join forces with the renowned brand, but also the first from Poland.

Iga Swiatek recently took to social media to announce her partnership and shared a few dazzling pictures from her photoshoot. She sported a stunning all-black sheer top-and-pants look, pairing it with a classic red lipstick.

Lancome also announced the partnership on its official social media page, capturing Swiatek in a chic grey-blazer look.

The four-time Grand Slam champion hinted at her role as the Lancome ambassador being a dream come true.

"As a teenager I got an Idôle perfume by Lancôme as a gift... I liked it a lot and since then I have had some good feelings about the brand. I haven’t even thought that I will be announcing my cooperation with a beauty brand like this a couple of years later," she wrote on Instagram.

Iga Swiatek acknowledged the significance of the partnership. The 22-year-old also said that she is looking forward to “celebrating her femininity” off the court.

"And that I will become the first Polish ambassador of the brand and first athlete among ambassadors like Zendaya or Julia Roberts... This is huge for me. I’m glad that thanks to this partnership I will be able to celebrate my femininity because as a tennis player, wearing mainly sports clothes, I don’t have a lot of opportunities to do so," she said.

"With Lancôme, we’re going to develop a CSR project in Poland that will support women in the job market, too. I’m looking forward to this journey, stay tuned for more," the Pole added.

Iga Swiatek has signed deals with several other high-profile brands, including Rolex

Iga Swiatek pictured sporting her Rolex 1908 Perpetual at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

In her young career, Iga Swiatek, who was previously sponsored by PZU and Xiaomi, has already added several other high-profile brands to her resume. The Pole is sponsored by Swiss luxury watchmaker Rolex, alongside other tennis players such as Roger Federer, Carlos Alcaraz, and Jannik Sinner.

In 2023, she joined team Visa, with athletes such as alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin, and announced a multi-year partnership with Indian tech giant Infosys, alongside Rafael Nadal. The Pole, who was the highest-paid female athlete of 2023 according to Forbes, also started a new clothing collaboration with Roger Federer-backed On Running.

In 2024, Iga Swiatek announced that she’s now a Lego ambassador in Poland. She also became a “Porsche Friend” in her country last year.

The four-time Grand Slam champion is now hoping to win her third Porsche in a row as she gears up to defend her title at the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart (April 15-21).

