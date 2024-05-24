Jessica Pegula recently gave her opinion on Iga Swiatek's game while analyzing the women's singles draw at the 2024 French Open. The American believes that the Pole has used Rafael Nadal's game as a blueprint for her own, making her a daunting presence on clay.

Pegula is ranked fifth in the world, which would've given her top billing at this year's claycourt Major. However, the 30-year-old is not playing in Paris as she sustained a neck injury in April.

She recently sat down for a talk with NBC Sports over a variety of topics. During the interaction, Jessica Pegula took on the topic of facing Iga Swiatek, who leads her 6-3 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. Pegula claimed that the World No. 1 was a proper claycourter.

Moreover, she asserted that the Pole has modeled her strokes and tennis IQ after her idol Rafael Nadal.

"Yeah, I've played her on clay, on hard. I mean, she is a claycourter. That's what she models her game after," Pegula told NBC Sports.

"She modeled it after Rafa. That was her idol, right? So, hitting that heavy topspin, her athleticism, I think her ability to turn defense into offense. Not only her defense, but her ability to get in and out of the corner so quickly and then turn the point and take the ball early. I think it's something special."

Pegula added that Swiatek's shots can be so heavy that very few women on the pro tour can counter them.

"And then on clay, she just has more time to do that. It just caters [to] her game with kind of heavy topspin, and she plays more like a guy, to be more honest," she said.

"I feel like it's a little bit more like that. Just heavier topspin, she doesn't necessarily just hit it flat, and I think again, her movement and her athleticism is really good."

Iga Swiatek on similarities with Rafael Nadal: "He's using this spin to make a difference"

Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek during an exhibition at the 2022 US Open

Iga Swiatek expressed her views on modeling her game after Rafael Nadal earlier this month. She admitted that like the Spaniard, her forehand was topspin-heavy and her backhand was flat.

"It's good to look at his forehand, for example, how he's using this spin to make a difference," Iga Swiatek said during a press conference at the Italian Open. "Also his backhand is pretty flat. I think we have many similarities in that case."

Swiatek also said that she idolized the 22-time Major winner due to his humble demeanor:

"Overall I'm his fan more because of how he behaves," she added. "This is something that I try to look up to more."

Swiatek will open her campaign at the 2024 French Open against either a qualifier or a lucky loser. The four-time Major winner is the overwhelming favourite to defend her crown in Paris this year.

