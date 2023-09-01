Iga Swiatek was at her ruthless best as she blew past her third-round opponent, Kaja Juvan, at the 2023 US Open.

Swiatek, who has often referred to Juvan as her "best friend," set her friendship aside to dispatch the Slovenian 6-0, 6-1 in just 50 minutes. The Poel did not face a single breakpoint and hit 21 winners past Juvan to book her place in the fourth round.

Before the match, Swiatek alluded to the "tricky situation" of facing her close friend in a professional match but believed that both the players could keep their on-court rivalry and off-court camaraderie separate. Tennis fans were amused by Swiatek's merciless display against Juvan, taking to social media to discuss the World No.1's ruthless performance against her friend.

"Iga so nasty to playing her best match against her bestie," a fan wrote on X.

"Well I guess this match is a reminder that friendships in tennis mean nothing," one fan stated.

"I'm thinking about when Iga realizes that is Kaja who is on the other side of the net..," wrote another fan.

"Iga if bageling her friends was a crime," another comment read.

"I've always believed you can show no greater mark of respect to a friend than by playing your hardest against them, but ... damn, Iga," one fan said.

Iga Swiatek to face Jelena Ostapenko in R3 at US Open

Iga Swiatek

The 22-year-old is yet to drop a set at this year's US Open after sweeping aside Rebecca Peterson (6-0, 6-1 in the first round), Daria Saville (6-3, 6-4 in the second), and Kaja Juvan (6-0, 6-1 in the third). Her quest for a fifth Grand Slam title will face its next hurdle in the form of a familiar foe Jelena Ostapenko. Swiatek has never won a match against the Latvian.

Ostapenko has won all three times against Swiatek, most recently defeating the Pole at the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships. However, in New York, Swiatek is the heavy favorite to emerge victorious against Ostapenko. The former Roland-Garros champion has not had the easiest path to the fourth round at the US Open. Ostapenko has played three laborious three-setters in a row, and fatigue might be a factor when she enters her match against the Pole.

Stakes are very high for Iga Swiatek at Flushing Meadows this year as she is not only defending her US Open title but also trying to keep her World No. 1 ranking. Aryna Sabalenka could take the top spot from the Pole at the end of the New YOrk Major if Swiatek falters before the Belarusian at Flushing Meadows.