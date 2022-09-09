"Iga Swiatek never loses finals, definitely going for my revenge" - Ons Jabeur after breezing past Caroline Garcia in US Open semifinals 

Ons Jabeur knows that French Open champion and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will make for a formidable opponent in the US Open title clash on Saturday.

Jabeur stormed past Caroline Garcia 6-1, 6-3 in the semifinals to reach her second successive Grand Slam final.

The pair have faced each other four times before, with the head-to-head tied at 2-2. Their most recent meeting came in the Italian Open final earlier this year, where the Pole won in straight sets to register her 28th straight win of the season.

Speaking at her post-match press conference, the Tunisian stated that is looking forward to getting one over the Pole this weekend.

"You know, Iga never loses finals, so it's going to be very tough. I know she struggled a little bit with the balls here, but I don't see her struggling much, to be honest with you. She's playing awesome. It's going to be tough match. Definitely going for my revenge," she said.

Swiatek went on to reign supreme at the French Open as part of a 37-match winning streak, while Jabeur became the first Arab woman to play in a Grand Slam final at Wimbledon, where she finished as the runner-up after losing to Elena Rybakina in the title clash.

"When you get stressed sometimes, you just don't know how to think" - Ons Jabeur plans to focus on tactics in US Open final

Ons Jabeur is keen not to repeat the mistakes she made during the Wimbledon final.

Ons Jabeur is in no mood to let another chance at winning a Grand Slam slip after having gone down against Elena Rybakina in the final hurdle at Wimbledon.

Focusing on the tactics rather than on the emotions will be key, according to the fifth seed, who opined that she did not play the "right way" during the Wimbledon final.

"Differently [on approach in the final]? Probably yes. Some things maybe in the match, for sure. But I think I'm definitely going to think about that one and think about how I played, and the emotions and focus more, I think, on following tactically my coach. At certain times, I think, I played not the right way in the final, so it didn't help me much. But always, it's always nice to stick with the same plan. You know, when you get stressed sometimes, you just don't know how to think. I think that I'm going to use it very well," she said.

Jabeur also revealed that she would seek the help of her psychologist Melanie Maillard to be ready for the big occasion.

"With the help, of course, of Melanie, of being ready with all my emotions and everything, I think it's going to be great," she added.

The US Open women's singles final will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday.

