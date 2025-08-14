Iga Swiatek only has one thing on her mind after reaching Cincinnati Open QF as she quickly tunes in to Taylor Swift's big album reveal

Amidst her ongoing campaign at the Cincinnati Open, Iga Swiatek has only one thing on her mind. The Polish tennis star is excited about the announcement of Taylor Swift’s latest album and she hasn't shied away from letting her enthusiasm show.Swiatek has long-since been a self-proclaimed ‘Swiftie'. The 24-year-old has often shown her love for the pop star's music and even attended an Era’s Tour concert back in 2023. Most recently, Taylor Swift announced that she would soon be releasing her 12th studio album. The American also revealed that she would be making her long-awaited appearance on boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason’s ‘New Heights’ podcast.Responding to all the exciting announcements made by Swift, Iga Swiatek told the Tennis Channel,“I was awake but I wasn't on the internet. I think I saw it (Swift's album announcement) a bit later and yeah, (I was) like ‘oh my god'. I'm just super happy you know. But first I'm like waiting for the podcast and then we'll see what she tells us because now we don't even have an album cover. So I guess there's a lot to think about and to be excited about. I'm super excited and I hope it's going to be a good one.”Later, after sealing her quarterfinals berth at the Cincinnati Open, Swiatek wrote on Instagram,“Good day at the office. Thanks for cheering. Now let's wait for all the details about ‘The Life of a Showgirl. #firstthingsfirst.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe six-time Grand Slam champion also flaunted her enthusiasm for Taylor Swift’s appearance on the New Heights podcast. On one Instagram story, Swiatek shared a snap of herself on court and wrote,“Me leaving the office and looking forward to @newhieghtshow.”In a separate story, she shared a glimpse of herself enjoying the New Heights podcast episode, writing,“Locked in.”Via @iga.swiatek on InstagramIn 2024, Swift acknowledged Swiatek's support and extended her congratulations to the tennis star when she won her fourth French Open title.A look at Iga Swiatek's campaign at the Cincinnati OpenSwiatek at the Cincinnati Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)Iga Swiatek's campaign at the Cincinnati Open has been phenomenal so far. The Pole had a bye in her opening round match at the event, and her second round encounter saw her go up against Anastasia Potapova.The 24-year-old was clinical in her display, and she needed no time to adjust to the courts as she clinched a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Potapova.Swiatek was supposed to face off against 25th seed Marta Kostyuk in her third round, but the match was cancelled after Kostyuk chose to withdraw from the event.Most recently, Iga Swiatek battled Sorana Cirstea at the Cincinnati Open. The former US Open champion was in control of the ball throughout the match, notching a 6-4, 6-3 win.