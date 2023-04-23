World No. 1 Iga Swiatek defeated Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets in the final of the 2023 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Sunday, successfully defending her title from last year. In doing so, the Pole added a 13th WTA Tour title to her name and a brand new Porsche car to her collection.

The tournament, which is sponsored by German automaker Porsche, traditionally awards a car in addition to the trophy to the winner. This year, Swiatek received a blue Porsche Taycan Turbo S, which she drove onto the court prior to receiving the trophy.

Having displayed her impressive tennis skills throughout the week on the clay courts in Stuttgart, Swiatek then showed off her driving talents, delighting fans in attendance by doing rounds around the court.

Delighted with herself afterwards, the 21-year-old beamed with joy as she got out of the car to collect her second successive trophy at the prestigious tournament and her second of the year.

Iga Swiatek praises Aryna Sabalenka for their flourishing rivalry after Stuttgart final win

Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart 2023 - Day 9

After winning her second consecutive Porsche Tennis Grand Prix title in Stuttgart, Iga Swiatek praised her opponent Aryna Sabalenka for their developing rivalry. In her post-match interview, Swiatek appreciated Sabalenka's consistent performances, saying:

"I'm really happy that we are so consistent and we can play so many amazing matches together because I think the fans are enjoying it, and it was such a high intensity. I want to thank my team because, it's been such an intense time, last couple of weeks and tough decisions sometimes, but I'm so happy that we're making the right decisions because of you," Iga Swiatek said.

After securing her second consecutive victory at the indoor clay court event, the 21-year-old also expressed her fondness for the tournament's atmosphere.

"Thank you to thank you for the tournament for, obviously, congrats for your anniversary. It's a pretty exciting time. And, yeah, you know, I'll be coming back probably every year because I love this tournament, the atmosphere here guys because of you," Swiatek added.

In a lighter moment, Swiatek quipped that her dad would be the one to choose the new Porsche car given to the winner every year.

"And well, sorry and thank you to my family as well. My dad, he's gonna choose the car probably," Iga Swiatek said.

The World No. 1 will next be in action at the Madrid Open, where she is the top seed. Last year, she skipped the tournament and went straight to the Italian Open after her Stuttgart win.

