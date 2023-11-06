Iga Swiatek one win away from being World No. 1 again after Aryna Sabalenka defeat in WTA Finals SF

Iga Swiatek couldn't have dreamed of a better performance at the 2023 WTA Finals. Her impressive run not only positioned her for a chance to win her first title at the year-ending tournament but also gave her an opportunity to reclaim her World No. 1 ranking.

Swiatek lost the top spot to Aryna Sabalenka after the Belarusian's exploits at the US Open in September, where she finished as the runner-up. Since then, the duo have been battling it out to see who will finish the year as the top-ranked player.

The golden opportunity came in the semifinals of the WTA Finals when Swiatek and Sabalenka met for the ninth time on the WTA Tour. The match was delayed by rain and rescheduled for a day later (November 6), with the Pole temporarily deflating her opponent's hopes of retaining her World No. 1 rank with a score of 6-3, 6-2.

Iga Swiatek will now face American Jessica Pegula in the final on November 7 for a chance to reclaim the top spot on the WTA ladder. If she cannot win the title, Sabalenka will keep her ranking.

Meanwhile, Pegula is coming on the back of a 6-2, 6-1 semifinal victory over compatriot Coco Gauff and will not make the journey easy for the four-time Grand Slam champion.

