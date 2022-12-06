World No. 1 Iga Swiatek's success has a lot to do with her willingness to learn and adapt her style of play to the growing demands of the pro tennis tour, believes former World No. 1 Kim Clijsters. The Belgian tennis great revealed that the Polish tennis superstar is always open to picking the brains of legends of the sport and learning from them whenever she meets them at the Grand Slams.

Learning more about the sport and ways to improve her game is one thing, but Swiatek can absorb all the information she receives better than any other player on tour, Clijsters opined. The 21-year-old won eight titles, including two Grand Slams, and had a staggering 88% winning record in the recently-concluded 2022 season.

Clijsters highlighted Swiatek's technical as well as mental growth as a tennis player over the years, further stating that she has seen the Pole try to learn as much as she can from great former players, coaches, as well as commentators/analysts.

"This year and the last few years, I've loved watching her [Iga Swiatek] grow, not just on the tennis court, but mentally as well," Kim Clijsters recently said on The Craig Shapiro Tennis Podcast.

"Just the way that she's able to improve her game. She has such an open mindset to learn and absorb from all the greats that walk around at the Grand Slams, from coaches. She listens to commentators, she picks up so many things and is able to absorb it better than anyone I've seen on the women's tour," she added.

As part of that learning experience, Iga Swiatek realized that she had to adapt her game against other top players who are mostly hard-hitters, transitioning from being a predominantly defensive player to a much more offensive player over the years, Clijsters highlighted. The three-time US Open singles champion stressed that the reigning US Open winner was always a good mover on the court with enviable defensive skills, but her ability to add an offensive element to her game has set her apart from the competition.

Clijsters further said that such a transition is much easier said than done, but Swiatek has done it to perfection.

"You can tell that she was able to win a lot of tournaments when she was younger because she was able to bring so many balls back than the other girls as she was so much more consistent," Clijsters continued. "But what she's been able to do is take control of the offensive part of the game and she's been able to really learn how to do that. That's something that's really hard to do when your nature is to be a bit more defensive and to rely on your movement."

"She steps up, her movement is better, she's even more consistent, but she's also more aggressive now. That's where she becomes, at times, really really tough to beat," the 39-year-old added.

Kim Clijsters calls Iga Swiatek "a perfect example" of the mental aspect of pro-level tennis

Iga Swiatek celebrates winning a point at the 2022 WTA Finals.

2011 Australian Open singles champion Kim Clijsters also shed light on the mental aspect of Iga Swiatek's game, which she believes is second to none on the WTA tour.

While most tennis players at the top level often fall into the trap of overthinking in pursuit of achieving extreme levels of focus during matches, Swiatek knows exactly when to "switch it off" which will eventually prove to be crucial for her longevity in tennis, Clijsters believes.

"She's so focused from the time she steps out on the court, there's a switch...To be able to be so committed, there's a fine line between being fully focused and overthinking. She's the perfect example of someone who is extremely focused but knows when to turn it off so it doesn't become overwhelming," the Belgian explained.

Iga Swiatek's mental strength and ability to turn on the heat in the biggest moments are reflected in some of the incredible stats from her historic 2022 season, including 15 consecutive wins against top 10 opponents and a total of 51 match wins in straight sets.

