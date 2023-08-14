Iga Swiatek has surpassed Caroline Wozniacki on the all-time list of most weeks as World No. 1 in the WTA rankings with 72 weeks under her belt.

Impressively, the Polish player has clinched 91 victories while experiencing just 14 defeats as the top-ranked WTA player. Swiatek initially rose to the pinnacle of the WTA rankings on 4 April 2022, following the surprising retirement of Ashleigh Barty.

Demonstrating her rightful place at the top, the 22-year-old promptly embarked on an astounding 37-match winning streak. This exceptional run eventually concluded in a loss to Alizé Cornet in the third round of Wimbledon.

Swiatek was last in action at the Canadian Open, where she fell to eventual winner Jessica Pegula in the semifinals. However, thanks to World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka's quarterfinal exit in Montreal, the four-time Grand Slam champion maintained her hold on the top spot through the week.

Iga Swiatek now has 9,730 ranking points to her name, maintaining a substantial 984-point advantage over the Belarusian and embarking on her 72nd straight week atop the WTA rankings.

Meanwhile, Wozniacki's impressive tenure as the World No. 1 lasted for a total of 71 weeks. She set herself apart as one of the very few players who maintained an extended stay at the top without securing a Grand Slam title during that period. Eventually, her maiden Grand Slam arrived at the 2018 Australian Open.

In a remarkable development, Wozniacki recently made a noteworthy comeback to the tennis circuit after a hiatus of three years. Her return to action briefly made Swiatek lose her position as the active player with the most No. 1 weeks on the WTA Tour, an honor she has now regained as well.

Iga Swiatek's performance amongst the top 10 longest-reigning WTA No. 1s

Iga Swiatek Celebrating victory

At the pinnacle of this list stands Steffi Graf, whose reign as the World No. 1 spanned an astonishing 377 weeks. Graf's potent mix of power and precision, coupled with her 22 Grand Slam titles, solidified her legacy as one of the greatest players in history.

Following closely is Martina Navratilova, an icon of versatility, with 332 weeks. Her 18 Grand Slam singles titles and an astounding 31 Grand Slam doubles titles showcased her mastery across formats.

Serena Williams, a modern titan, held the top spot for 319 weeks. Williams' awe-inspiring 23 Grand Slam singles titles, coupled with her ferocious intensity, made her a transcendent figure both on and off the court.

Chris Evert's graceful finesse dominated for 260 weeks, while Martina Hingis' tactical brilliance shone during her 209 weeks at the top.

Monica Seles, with her fearless two-handed playing style, commanded 178 weeks at No. 1. Ashleigh Barty's crafty game and versatility propelled her for 121 weeks, while Justine Henin's one-handed backhand and tenacity secured 117 weeks at the top for the Belgian.

Lindsay Davenport's imposing presence held strong for 98 weeks, and the promising Iga Swiatek rounds off the list at No. 10 with 72 weeks to her name as of now.