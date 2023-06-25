Iga Swiatek warmly reacts to Roger Federer & Kate Middleton playing tennis with ball kids at Wimbledon

Iga Swiatek reacted with joy to a recent Wimbledon video in which Roger Federer and the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, were featured.

Wimbledon posted a video where Federer and Middleton spent some time with the ball boys and girls, learning what it takes to do their job. The Princess of Wales and the eight-time Wimbledon champion met at the All-England Lawn Tennis Club. They also exchanged a couple of shots and talked with the ball kids.

Iga Swiatek, the World No. 1 and most recent Grand Slam winner, reacted to the video with a smiling face with heart-eyes emoji.

Iga Swiatek reacts to Roger Federer & Kate Middleton Wimbledon video

In the video, Kate Middleton can be seen talking to the ball kids.

"Making friends and being on the court is really exciting," one of the ball girls said.

Federer and Middleton tried to do what ball kids do, with the Swiss being pretty impressed by how hard it was for him.

"This is proper practice, I'm really impressed," Federer said.

"That feeling of pride by being on any of the courts, actually, is such a big moment. So, good choice!" Middleton said to the ball kids.

One of the teachers explained to the Princess of Wales why she thinks being a ball kid is not as easy as it might seem to some.

"The key thing they find hard, I think is that there is no other sport that you deliver with a straight arm, apart from cricket," she explained.

Iga Swiatek on Wimbledon 2023: "I still have to learn a lot"

Iga Swiatek after losing at Wimbledon 2022

Iga Swiatek doesn't has the best history at grass court tournaments, with Wimbledon not being the exception.

The four-time Grand Slam winner has never gone past the fourth round at Wimbledon, losing in the third round in 2022 to Alize Cornet, 4-6, 2-6.

"Basically before every grass court season I just want to keep being open-minded and just learn a lot," Swiatek said as quoted by Arab News.

The Pole also mentioned that the media can make it harder for her to reach success on the fastest surface.

"But I would say that the pressure from the outside, yes it’s maybe a little bit less, it depends on you guys [the media] and what questions you ask," Swiatek stated.

She has a 6-5 win-loss record on grass and her best showing at Wimbledon was making the fourth round in 2021.

“On grass sometimes it’s tougher and I still have to learn a lot, but I just feel like you’re going to go on court and not play the way you should or the way you could; so this thing is adding more pressure," Swiatek concluded.

Swiatek will take on Tatjana Maria in the first round of the Bad Homburg Open on Monday, June 26.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Poll : 0 votes