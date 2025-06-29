Iga Swiatek receives consoling message from F.R.I.E.N.D.S-famed Courteney Cox after heartbreaking Bad Homburg loss to Jessica Pegula

Iga Swiatek received praise from American actress and film producer Courteney Cox, as she finished runner-up at the Bad Homburg Open behind US counterpart Jessica Pegula. Swiatek had a kick-start to her grass season in the build-up to Wimbledon.

Swiatek was the first Polish player to win a Major title when she finished on top at the 2020 French Open. She amassed another title at Roland Garros in 2022 and successfully defended it in 2023 and 2024. However, in the 2025 edition, she fell short of winning points, losing to Aryna Sabalenka in two sets in the semifinals.

Having started her grass season later than the others at Bad Homburg Open, the Pole hadn't lost a single set in her matches against Victoria Azarenka, Ekaterina Alexandrova, and Jasmine Paolini. She faced World No. 3 Pegula in the finals and lost in straight sets, but didn't leave the court with a bitter taste in her mouth.

Swiatek rather expressed gratitude to everyone and pride in her team, keeping hopes up for Wimbledon, as posted on her Instagram handle.

"It’s been truly amazing to return to Bad Homburg this week. 🤩Thank you for the support and your kindness. I’m proud of the work we put over last few weeks to improve, to take another steps. This everyday effort and commitment with a lot of grit and fun lead to great result that makes me go to Wimbledon with satisfaction and determination to progress every week on the court and face next challenges. And we will see how it goes," the 24-year-old wrote.

Swiatek's post drew the attention of renowned actress and film producer, Courteney Cox, most popularly known for her role as Monica Geller in the NBC sitcom, Friends.

Cox showered praise on the former No. 1 and commented:

'You're incredible Iga!!"

Cox praises Iga after Bad Homburg run; Instagram - @iga.swiatek

Iga Swiatek boasts a US Open title won in 2022, the year she reached the top rank and became the youngest player to achieve the Sunshine Double.

Iga Swiatek opened up about the unpredictability of the sport as she dropped from the top two

Iga Swiatek at the Bad Homburg Open Powered By Solarwatt 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Iga Swiatek enjoyed the top rank for 75 consecutive weeks but came down from the top two for the first time in three years after her early exit from the 2025 Italian Open. Despite the fate, the five-time Grand Slam champion refused to worry about the rankings and focus on working hard with the right tools and guidance.

Swiatek also highlighted the unpredictability of the sport and how anybody can be on top at any moment.

"I actually had a moment when I felt a lot of bitterness about how I lost that ranking. But then I focused on work. I think that many people got used to being higher in the ranking, and I did too for a while. But sports work a bit differently. Anyone with common sense knows that not everything is constant in sports. Other girls are developing too, there is constant competition. I won't always be first. However, on a daily basis, when I work, train, play matches, I don't think about it at all. I know what tools I have and what I can show on the court." (via Sport.pl)

According to the current rankings, Iga Swiatek stands at No. 4 behind Pegula, having earned 4983 points. She will clash with Polina Kudermetova in the Wimbledon opening round, scheduled on July 1, 2025.

