Iga Swiatek receives special custom shoes from Roger Federer-backed ON ft. Taylor Swift-inspired quote

Iga Swiatek, the Polish WTA World No. 2, unveiled a new signature custom-made shoe. The latest kicks feature her words engraved on the side, which she borrowed from singing superstar Taylor Swift. The shoes are produced by the Roger Federer-backed brand, On Running, based in Switzerland.

The 20-time Major winner holds a 3% ownership stake in the brand (worth $180M in 2021, according to Sportico.com), and has steadily been building a client base that includes recent Australian Open semifinalist Ben Shelton. Swiatek was the firm's first female tennis player recruit, signing with them in 2023.

Now, On Running has rewarded the 23-year-old Pole with her signature shoe, featuring four words that they've taken from an X post in which Swiatek was asked:

Trending

"What era are you currently in, in your career?"

The five-time Major winner answered:

"Oh my God, honestly my fans say, reputation, but I don't know - it's hard to say. I'm in my own era....I guess..."

Expand Tweet

The phrase recalled Taylor Swift's 'In My Era' tour, a phrase which became popular in 2023 after Swift used it to describe her Eras Tour.

Iga Swiatek has dominated clay court tennis since her first French Open title in 2020

2025 Australian Open - Day 12 - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek is approaching the clay court season, a surface on which she has dominated, pocketing four French Open titles since 2020. She extended the eventual champion, Madison Keys, in January's Australian Open semifinal to three grueling sets, squandering a match point and only losing 10-8 in a close-fought tiebreaker in the third. She's in good form for the rest of 2025.

In her Melbourne post-match presser, Swiatek was not discouraged and stressed that she'll be working hard to win more Major titles:

“This year was different, and for sure, it gives me a positive vibe for the rest of the season. Obviously, I wanted more. I already played the semifinal, and I wanted to win this one. But I think if I keep working hard, I’ll have more chances in the future, and maybe I’ll use them as I didn’t use my match point today.”

Swiatek is next scheduled to compete in the Middle East at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open and the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships in February. She'll hope that her new signature shoes will live up to On Running's branding - "get ready to move like lightning" - and bring her another Grand Slam victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins