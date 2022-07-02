"Iga Swiatek reminds me a bit of Novak Djokovic" - Alize Cornet

Frenchwoman Alize Cornet likened Iga Swiatek to Novak Djokovic ahead of their third round encounter at Wimbledon on Saturday. Cornet believes that the way Swiatek "moves and glides" on the court is uncannily similar to the Serb's movements.

Djokovic is recognized as one of the most mobile tennis players in history. His immense flexibility helps him stretch his limbs to a great extent, making him a supreme defender on all surfaces and even more so on grass, where it is usually difficult to defend.

Speaking to the media ahead of her clash against Swiatek, Alize Cornet lavished rich praise on the Pole even though she admitted to not being very familiar with the latter's playing style.

"I don't know "her ball" yet, I am yet to discover it, but I think she is very strong. It emphasizes the intensity of the game and the physical is crazy. In terms of the way she moves and glides on the court, she reminds me a bit of Novak Djokovic," Alize Cornet said.

Swiatek will be aiming for her 38th consecutive win on tour when she takes on Cornet on Saturday. The two women will lock horns at 3 PM local time and will play their match on Court 1 at the All England Club.

#Wimbledon 37 - Iga #Swiatek has won 37 consecutive matches, equalling the longest winning streak in the WTA Tour since 1990 (37 wins in a row made by Martina Hingis in 1997). Storybook. #Wimbledon 2022 @WTA @WTA _insider 37 - Iga #Swiatek has won 37 consecutive matches, equalling the longest winning streak in the WTA Tour since 1990 (37 wins in a row made by Martina Hingis in 1997). Storybook.#Wimbledon #Wimbledon2022 @WTA @WTA_insider https://t.co/YQsy23Bjgs

"Iga Swiatek serves very well with the first service, but maybe there is something to catch up in the second" - Alize Cornet

Iga Swiatek prepares to serve at The Championships Wimbledon 2022

During her conversation with the media, Alize Cornet further analyzed Iga Swiatek's game, highlighting the sheer power of the Pole's groundstrokes.

However, the Frenchwoman stressed how Swiatek's groundstrokes are not akin to traditional flat power-hitting.

"She hits the ball very early with great power, but this is not the classic flat "boom, boom". She can do anything," Cornet said.

Cornet revealed that she finds Swiatek's second serve to be her Achilles heel.

"She serves very well with the first service, but maybe there is something to catch up in the second," Cornet added.

The 32-year-old called the 21-year-old "cute" before heaping praise on the latter's humble nature.

"She's so cute, so natural, says what she thinks and doesn't look up at her. Modest, without arrogance. I have the impression that he has a lot of very good qualities," said the Frenchwoman.

Cornet further described Swiatek as "a great ambassador for women's tennis."

