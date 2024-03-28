Iga Swiatek reveals what she considers the 'lowest point' of her career 

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek recently opened up about the "lowest point" in her career so far.

Swiatek burst onto the scene in 2020 by clinching her maiden Major victory at the French Open, triumphing over Sofia Kenin. Since then, the 22-year-old has tasted massive success on the tour, sitting atop the WTA Rankings and adding three more Grand Slam titles to her name, among other accomplishments.

The Pole recently sat down for an interview with Tennis365 to announce her involvement in the new TopSpin 2K25 game. When asked about the highest point of her career, Iga Swiatek pointed to winning the 2023 WTA Finals and ending the previous year as the World No. 1.

"It’s actually a tough question," Swiatek said. "As I’m constantly learning to enjoy my journey more and more and appreciate achievements I would say that winning Cancun and finishing 2023 as No 1 is something that will stay with me forever. But you know… every small win, every good practice and good day is a high moment for me."

As for the lowest point, the four-time Grand Slam champion mentioned struggling with her expectations during the Tokyo Olympics, where she lost 6-3, 7-6(4) to Paula Badosa in the second round.

"As for the low ones? Probably managing expectations during Tokyo 2020 was something that took a toll on me," Swiatek said.

Swiatek, representing Poland, was seeded sixth at the Games that year. Following her defeat to Badosa, she broke down in tears on the court and stayed on her bench until she could collect herself.

Expand Tweet

Iga Swiatek's second Sunshine Double hopes were dashed in Miami Open 2024

Iga Swiatek pictured at the 2024 Miami Open

Iga Swiatek was riding high as she headed into the Miami Open, with her sights set on becoming the second woman, after Steffi Graf, to win the Sunshine Double twice, having already claimed victory at Indian Wells.

Swiatek began her campaign strongly, defeating Camila Giorgi 6-1, 6-1 in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. However, he faced a tough challenge against Linda Noskova in the next round, narrowly winning with a score of 6-7(7), 6-4, 6-4. The Pole's run came to an end in the fourth round, as she lost 6-4, 6-2 to Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Following her defeat, the 22-year-old told the media:

"I just feel disappointed, for sure, because I thought I was going to play better here in Miami. But she played an amazing match and for sure was the better play out there today."

Poll : Can Iga Swiatek ever win the Sunshine Double twice? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion