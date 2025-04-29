Iga Swiatek reveals how she distracted herself during shock Madrid Open power outage

Iga Swiatek admitted how she made use of her time during the power outage in Madrid. The tournament faced a standstill on April 28, 2025, due to a collapse in the electricity transmission system of Spain and the surrounding countries, leading to the cancellation of many high-level clashes and even putting the Pole's match under uncertainty.

Ad

However, the authorities were able to somewhat restore the power within six to ten hours and resumed the matches in usual timings with minor adjustments in the schedule. The 5-time Grand Slam Champion defeated her opponent, Diana Shnaider, 6-0, 6(3)-7, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

After this, during the post-match on-court interview, the tennis star was asked how she spent her time during the outage. To this, she highlighted how she had a nice time off of gadgets and gave a positive take on the situation.

Ad

Trending

"Honestly, it's good that in Madrid, the sun is setting pretty late so as soon as it kinda got down and was dark, they put the energy back in our area. So honestly, I just chilled and used that time to not think about what I should do.. There was no signal. So no one used their phones… it was nice," she said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Iga Swiatek will henceforth look to defend her title at the tournament as she is off to a strong start in the tour, overcoming mental and physical challenges.

Iga Swiatek on a mission to defend her Madrid Open title

Iga Swiatek at the Madrid Open- Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek is hopeful of continuing the form that she has been displaying in the ongoing Madrid Open to defend her title. The tennis star had a stellar last season where she showed sheer domination on the clay court and even defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the Madrid finals last year.

Ad

However, she has been having a tumultuous season so far with back-to-back disappointments in the final few rounds of her campaigns. Even though the tennis star hasn't explicitly stated any reason for her deteriorating consistency, it is believed that it could be due to some physical challenges owing to the WTA schedule, or a mental challenge stemming from the immense pressure after her doping saga.

"I know from even other players that it's not easy, and the whole system is just tough because I didn't have much control over what happened to me, and I can imagine some players, they're always scared that it can happen to them," she said during an interview (via Yahoo Sports UK)

For the quarterfinals, she will be taking on the 2025 Australian Open Champion Madison Keys in a heated clash on April 30, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More