"Iga Swiatek was right at the criticism" - Fans slam 'embarrassing' WTA schedule after Emma Navarro's easy draw in Merida Open title win

Fans were quick to criticize the WTA tour schedule after Emma Navarro received an unusually easy draw at the 2025 Merida Open. The American competed in the WTA 500 hardcourt tournament in early March, sparking debate over the fairness of the event's seeding and matchups.

Ad

Navarro kicked off the tournament facing Petra Martic, then worked her way up to the semifinals with a win over Zeynep Sonmez. In the best-of-four round, she went up against Elina Avanesyan.

The World No. 8, Navarro dominated the final of the Mérida Open Akron on March 3, defeating World No. 80 Emiliana Arango in just 55 minutes. The American WTA pro delivered a flawless performance, securing a stunning 6-0, 6-0 victory over the Colombian. With this double bagel win, Navarro claimed her second WTA Tour title and earned 500 ranking points.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans criticized the WTA Tour schedule after the event featured a relatively weak draw. Navarro had to face opponents ranked No. 114, 77, 39, and 80 in her matches, which many felt was below the usual standard for a tournament at this level. Fans quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts on the matter.

One fan described the draw as "WILD" and commented:

"500 points for this is WILD im sorry."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan also acknowledged Iga Swiatek’s perspective on the demanding WTA tour schedule, which she criticized, commenting in response:

"Swiatek was right at the tour schedule criticism. This is one of the consequences."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan pointed out the tough draw at the Stuttgart Open, comparing it to the Merida Open, and remarking on the difference, they said the "embarrassing" tour schedule should be fixed.

"Fix your schedules or downgrade tournaments because this is embarrassing @WTA WTA 500 field should be consistent throughout the year. You can’t have a 500 with a 250 field and another 500 with a 1000 field (aka Stuttgart)."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Someone else mentioned that this tournament shouldn't be recognized as a WTA 500 event:

"I agree, my point has nothing to do with navarro/her skill/her decision to play this event the issue is that this field is far far too weak to qualify as a r500 event."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another expressed:

"The way Emma Navarro scams WTA points needs to be studied."

Expand Tweet

Ad

While some took their stance in support of the American.

"Sometimes draws like these come round cuz the tourney is at an awkward time or place for the majority of players. So, if you are clever and looking for quick and easy wins/points then certain players will target them. Happens quite often with 500’s the week right before a slam," one wrote.

Ad

Another said:

"She had to win 4 matches and she did it. She did not get to choose her opponents🤷‍♂️"

Emma Navarro to compete in Indian Wells 2025 next

Emma Navarro - Source: Getty

Emma Navarro is set to compete next at Indian Wells after her title run at the Merida Open. She dominated the final against Emiliana Arango, securing her first title of the season with a flawless double bagel.

Ad

She's heading to California to compete in the BNP Paribas Open, an outdoor hardcourt WTA 1000 event running from March 3 to March 16.

Last year, Navarro had an impressive run, making it to the quarterfinals after defeating Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka in the earlier rounds. However, her journey came to an end when she fell to Maria Sakkari in a hard-fought three-set battle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback