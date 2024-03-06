Mikaela Shiffrin makes selfless confession as she picks fellow nominee Iga Swiatek over herself for Laureus Sportswoman of the Year 2024 award

Iga Swiatek has been nominated for the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year 2024 award, and her bid to win the title received a massive boost on Tuesday after a heart-warming confession from Alpine skier and fellow nominee Mikaela Shiffrin.

2023 saw Swiatek end the year as the World No. 1, doing so with a title run at the season-ending WTA Finals. She won one Grand Slam title at the French Open, her fourth Major overall. For her efforts, she was honored by Laureus with a nomination, alongside Shiffrin, Sha’Carri Richardson, Aitana Bonmatí, Faith Kipyegon and Shericka Jackson.

Interestingly, Shiffrin, who won her seventh World Championship gold in giant slalom and overtook Ingemar Stenmark's 86 World Cup wins record last year, believes Swiatek is more deserving of the award than herself.

"I vote for Iga Swiatek," Shiffrin tweeted in response to a post by Laureus speaking about the WTA No. 1's impressive 2023 season.

Swiatek's psychologist Daria Abramowicz, a permanent fixture in the 22-year-old's team, was quick to acknowledge the American skier for her kindness.

"You're the kindest," Abramowicz replied to Shiffrin's tweet.

Iga Swiatek in action up next at Indian Wells Open 2024

BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 3

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek will be in action next at the 2024 Indian Wells Open, where she is the top seed. The World No. 1 has had an interesting year so far, starting with the United Cup.

Although she went undefeated in singles, the Pole could not lead her home country to glory as they fell to Germany in the final. Then, she had a disappointing outing at the Australian Open, losing in the third round to Linda Noskova.

Swiatek, however, quickly bounced back in the Middle East swing, winning the Qatar Open and reaching the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships. At Indian Wells, the Pole has been handed a bye in the opening round and will face either Erika Andreeva or Danielle Collins in the second round.

The 22-year-old is expected to face 10th seed Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals, while a potential semifinal clash against fourth seed and defending champion Elena Rybakina looms ahead. From the bottom half of the draw, second seed Aryna Sabalenka and third seed Coco Gauff remain the favorites to fight it out for a place in the final.

Swiatek is a former champion at Indian Wells, having won the title in 2022. That year, she beat Maria Sakkari in the final to become the first Pole to win the tournament.