Iga Swiatek's coach Wim Fissette celebrates her Indian Wells semifinal progress with a post-victory picture with his children

Iga Swiatek's coach, Wim Fissette, and his family were in the stands, supporting the Pole on the court. Swiatek was in fine form, defeating Zheng Qinwen in straight sets and booking her sport in the semifinals of the Indian Wells for a fourth consecutive year.

Fisette and his family have been close with Swiatek, providing the Pole with the much-needed mental and emotional support required to cope with the pressures of being a professional tennis player. Fissette's wife, Jasmien Clijsner, shared the family's pictures with Swiatek, especially during the trip to Indian Wells.

After Swiatek's quarterfinal win over Zheng Qinwen, Clijsner shared a picture of Fisette and their children on her Instagram account. The snapshot sees Fissette and his two sons, who had been supporting Swiatek from the stands.

"Into the semis," read the post

Iga Swiatek's coach Wim Fissette shared a post-victory picture with children after Pole advances to the semifinals, (Source: Instagram/jasmienclijsner)

Swiatek has been in tremendous form this year at Indian Wells. The Pole is on a 10-match win streak in the Californian desert and is again the prime favorite for the title this year. Her semifinal opponent will be Mirra Andreeva.

The Swiatek-Fissette duo are yet to win a title on the Tour

In Picture: Wim Fissette (L) and Iga Swiatek (R) (Getty)

Iga Swiatek hired Wim Fissette as her coach back in October last year. Fisette had a credible pedigree as a WTA Tour coach as he helped the likes of Naomi Osaka, Kim Clijsters, and Angelique Kerber to Grand Slam success. However, the Belgian has yet to win any title with the former World No. 1.

The duo started with the WTA Finals last year. Swiatek won her matches against Barbora Krejcikova and Daria Kasatkina but lost against Coco Gauff. This meant the Pole could not get past the round-robin stage to the semifinals.

In 2025, Swiatek has shown signs of superior form at events like the Australian Open and the Qatar Open. In Melbourne, the Pole was hardly losing games before facing Madison Keys in the semifinals. Swiatek suffered a heartbreaking loss against the American despite having a match point on her serve.

Swiatek entered the Qatar Open, where she had a 10-1 record and had won the title twice in 2022 and 2024. She looked in fine form once again before losing to her nemesis Jelena Ostapenko in the semis, against whom the Pole trails 0-5 in the head-to-head.

