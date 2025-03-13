Iga Swiatek's coach Wim Fissette's children swap tennis for pickleball for a day as they pose with paddles at Indian Wells

Iga Swiatek's coach Wim Fisette and his family have been behind the Pole during her campaign at Indian Wells Masters. On Wednesday, Fisette's wife Jasmien Clijsner shared glimpses of their sons switching to pickleball.

Clijsner and her two sons have been a constant presence at Indian Wells, offering support to the duo of Swiatek and Fisette. Clijsner has provided frequent social media updates on the family's journey and how they have supported the defending Indian Wells champion.

Last week, Fisette's wife shared glimpses of how the family was a steady presence during Swiatek's practice sessions ahead of the tournament. After the Pole put up an incredible performance to defeat Karolina Muchova in the fourth round, Clijsner shared the picture of her and the children in the stands, cheering on the World No. 2.

On Wednesday, March 13, Clijsner shared snapshots of her children on the pickleball court via her Instagram handle. The two boys can be seen holding pickleball paddles, seemingly getting ready for a game or two.

Iga Swiatek's coach Wim Fisette's children swap pickleball for tennis for one day, (Source: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek's next match is on March 12 (Wednesday), where she will take on Zheng Qinwen in a quarterfinal clash.

Iga Swiatek has been in dominant form at Indian Wells this year

In Picture: Iga Swiatek (Getty)

Before this edition of the BNP Paribas Open, Iga Swiatek already had an impressive 90 percent win rate at the Masters event, winning the title twice (2022,2024). The defending champion has been in flawless form this year in the Californian desert. In the six sets she has played at Indian Wells this year, the Pole is yet to concede more than two games in a single set, and has bagelled her opponents twice.

Swiatek has defeated Caroline Garcia, Dayana Yastremska, and Karolina Muchova in her first three matches. She is now slated to face Zheng Qinwen, who beat the Pole at the 2024 Paris Olympics at Roland Garros last year. However, that was the Chinese player's first and only win over Swiatek, who holds a 6-1 lead in the head-to-head.

While Swiatek seems in great form, she will be wary of her past results this season. She looked similarly indomitable at the Australian Open and the Qatar Open. Just like at Indian Wells, the Pole hardly lost any games in those two competitions, but went on to lose in the semifinals at both events, losing to Madison Keys and Jelena Ostapenko, respectively.

