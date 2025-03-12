Iga Swiatek's coach Wim Fissette's wife & children all smiles as they rally behind Pole during her dominant Indian Wells win 

Iga Swiatek's coach Wim Fissette's family is a big presence in the Pole's corner during her dominant run at Indian Wells this season. Swiatek got the better of Karolina Muchova in the fourth round while dropping just two games.

Fissette's wife Jasmien Clijsner took to her Instagram Story to share images of their children in the stands watching Swiatek on Tuesday, March 11.

In the first image, the two sons were all smiles as the Pole was spotted giving an interview in the background.

Iga Swiatek's coach Wim Fissette's wife's Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @jasmienclijsner)

In the next image, Clijsner shared a selfie of her with her children from the stands.

Jasmien Clijsner's Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @jasmienclijsner)

Earlier this week, Clijsner had shared an adorable image of her sons meeting Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells. She called Alcaraz the 'sweetest guy' as the Spaniard posed with the young boys.

Late last year, Swiatek split with her longtime coach Tomasz Wiktorowski. In October, she announced her collaboration with Belgian coach Fissette. In an interview after the announcement, he revealed what he was looking to improve in Swiatek's game.

Iga Swiatek's coach Wim Fissette revealed what he would like to improve about the Pole's game

Iga Swiatek at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

In an interview with The National in November 2024, Wim Fissette opened up about what he would like to improve in Iga Swiatek's game.

"I think the forehand is a weapon, but I want to make it a bigger weapon, maybe be a little bit stronger in defense as well, and improve the serve a little bit with more speed and more precision," he said.

Since partnering with Fissette, Swiatek has played at five events before participating at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. She played the WTA Finals last year where she was ousted in the group stage.

In her first event of 2025, she played in the United Cup and was in scintillating form before Coco Gauff stopped her in the final. At the Australian Open, the Pole lost to eventual winner Madison Keys in the semifinal. She made another semifinal run in Qatar and then a quarterfinal run in Dubai.

However, Swiatek's best tennis is oozing at the Indian Wells. The defending champion has lost just six games in three matches at the event. She defeated Caroline Garcia 6-2, 6-0 before ousting Dayana Yastremska 6-0, 6-2. In the fourth round, she defeated 15th seed Karolina Muchova 6-1, 6-1.

In the quarterfinal, Swiatek will take on Qinwen Zheng on Wednesday. It will be the eighth battle between the pair, with the Pole leading their head-to-head 6-1.

