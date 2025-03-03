Iga Swiatek watched on by coach Wim Fissette's 2 adorable children during practice as his wife and sons join her at Indian Wells

Iga Swiatek has started her Indian Wells 2025 preparations with coach Wim Fissette by her side. The Pole is also enjoying the support of Fissette’s wife, Jasmien Clijsner, and their two children ahead of her campaign.

Swiatek, the defending champion at the WTA 1000 event, is set to be the second seed after Aryna Sabalenka this time around. The 23-year-old is chasing her 11th in the 1000 category and 24th overall.

On Friday, February 28, the Pole took the court for the first time with her coach Wim Fissette, who joined her in Tennis Paradise after his brief trip to Belgium to be with his family. Interestingly, the renowned coach’s family has traveled with him to California to support Iga Swiatek during her Indian Wells campaign.

Fissette’s wife, Jasmien, chronicled their travel from Belgium to the USA, with a brief stop at Munich. The couple are accompanied by their two children, Arthur and Louis. On Sunday, March 2, Wim Fissette’s wife shared pictures of their sons keenly observing Swiatek’s practice session, wearing matching Roland Garros 2024 T-shirts and On Running hats. At one point, Louis sheltered himself under a towel during a sandstorm.

"Mood when a sandstorm rolls in.." Jasmien hilariously wrote on Instagram.

Swiatek's coach Wim Fissette's wife Jasmien Clijsner on Instagram

Jasmien Clijsner has been vocal in her support for Iga Swiatek ever since the Pole started her partnership with Fissette in October last year. After their collaboration was announced, she wrote:

"Wim coaching #1 Swiatek. Extremely proud family in here," she wrote about the former World No. 1 on Instagram.

She is also known to accompany her husband on the tour frequently and is expected to cheer on Swiatek live during her 2025 campaign.

Iga Swiatek on coach Wim Fissette: "I feel he's really supportive"

Swiatek pictured with coach Wim Fissette at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships - Image Source: Getty

Wim Fissette joined Iga Swiatek’s team in October 2024, following her sudden separation from Tomasz Wiktorowski, who coached her for three years.

Meanwhile, Fissette had announced his split with Naomi Osaka after the pair’s unsuccessful US Open campaign. The Belgian coach has previously worked with the likes of Zheng Qinwen, Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber, Petra Kvitova, Simona Halep, and Kim Clijsters.

During her 2025 Australian Open campaign, Swiatek opened up about her partnership with Fissette, noting that the coach “understands” her well, given his vast experience on the WTA tour.

"He’s great. I feel like he’s really supportive. Being on the women’s tour isn’t easy. When most of the coaches are men, they need to also understand what we go through sometimes. Wim does that well. He uses his experience. Besides the stuff we do on court, we have a nice relationship and can talk about many things," Swiatek said.

The five-time Grand Slam champion has yet to win a title under the guidance of her new coach. Her previous victory came at the 2024 French Open in June. Iga Swiatek would hope to break her title drought at Indian Wells, where she bids for her third tournament title.

