Iga Swiatek defeated the Belgian veteran Elise Mertens in straight sets in the third round of the 2025 Miami Open continuing her quest for her first title in the season. During the match, the Pole had some adorable supporters cheering her on, her coach Wim Fissette's children.

Ad

Swiatek and Fissette teamed up towards the end of the 2024 season. Though their partnership has been solid so far, with the Pole consistently making many deep runs, she has yet to win a title under his tutelage. However, the World No. 2 is competing at the Miami Open to change that and win her first title since her French Open triumph last year.

The 23-year-old received a bye in the second round as a result of being the second seed and then kicked off her campaign with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Caroline Garcia. She followed it up with an impressive 7-6(2), 6-1 win against 27th seed Elise Mertens to reach the fourth round.

Ad

Trending

During the match, Swiatek had her coach Wim Fissette's children, who have shown their loyal support to the Pole on many occasions, cheering her. Fissette's wife Jasmine Clijsnner shared a cute glimpse of the two kids on her Instagram story.

via Clijsner's INSTAGRAM Story.

Clijsner shared another picture of her two sons after the match, where they could be seen engaging in a fun game of cornhole at Hard Rock Stadium, the tournament venue.

Ad

Via Clijsner's INSTAGRAM Story

Following the win, Swiatek gave her thoughts on the match and shared her love for the tournament.

Ad

"I want to enjoy every day here and not take it for granted" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek- Source: Getty

During the post-match interview, Iga Swiatek said that she loved playing in Miami and worked hard to stay alive in the tournament. She exuded pride in her performance and looked forward to playing her next match.

Ad

“I love playing here. I missed playing here in 2023. I want to enjoy every day here and not take it for granted. I’m ready to work hard to stay as long as possible. Today’s match was nice. We had some tight moments and I was able to play well through them. I’m pretty proud and looking forward to the next one.”

Iga Swiatek will play 22nd seed Elina Svitolina in the fourth round of the Miami Open. The Ukrainian has been in stunning form in Miami so far, having taken out the in-form Belinda Bencic and 15th seed Karolina Muchova.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback