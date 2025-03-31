Iga Swiatek's coach Wim Fissette's children pose with her rival Aryna Sabalenka, as they start photo collection ft. Carlos Alcaraz, others

Iga Swiatek's coach, Wim Fissette's children recently started a photo collection of pictures with all the tennis players, including the Pole's on-field rival, Aryna Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz, Andy Roddick, and more. Sabalenka recently concluded her Miami Open campaign with a terrific victory.

Sabalenka once again proved her billing by claiming the triumph at the Miami Open after besting Jessica Pegula in the final round with a score of 7-5, 6-2. Shortly after this, she was seen posing with Fissette's kids, Arthur & Louis, who are starting a new photo collection with tennis players.

Fissette's wife, Jasmien Clijsner, shared a video on her Instagram handle, which carried several pictures of her kids with multiple tennis celebrities. It featured Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz, Swiatek, Roddick, and multiple others. This post's caption read:

"👦🏻 After almost 9 years on 🎾 tour, Arthur decided to start a photo collection 😅👍🏼🥰 Special thx to wingman Louis 🤟🏻"

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek are considered on-field rivals, as both of them were locked in a terrific competition for the World No. 1 ranking in the 2024 season; however, it was claimed by the Belarusian at the end of the season.

The duo is still in a head-to-head competition with each other and is again in the race to achieve the top spot in the 2025 season. The Pole started her season by competing at the United Cup, where she took her team to the finals for the second time consecutively. On the other hand, Sabalenka commenced her season with a win at the Brisbane International.

Iga Swiatek opened up about her rivalry with Aryna Sabalenka

Tennis players Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka- Source: Getty

Ahead of competing at the Qatar Open, Iga Swiatek made her feelings known about her rivalry against Aryna Sabalenka in a press conference. She said that it was nice for her to have a competitor like Sabalenka and added that their fierce competition and exceptional skills have created entertainment for the spectators.

"What do I think about Aryna? That's a tough one (laughs). I'll be diplomatic. No, I'm kidding. It's nice to have such a great athlete as an opponent. We're both pushing each other and we're both creating some great entertainment sometimes when we're playing against each other," Iga Swiatek said.

She further added that a rivalry like theirs, which is competitive yet exciting, has been missing from WTA and also said that it is very helpful for her to have an opponent like the Belarusian athlete.

"I think we are something WTA has been kind of missing for a while because we have this great rivalry, and the fans are excited every time they see both of us. I think it's great that we play tennis so well and just push each other, and that's really helpful, for sure, in anybody's career to have an opponent like that," she added.

Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka have squared off against each other in 12 matches, and in them, eight matches have been won by the world No. 1. The Pole's most recent match was at the Miami Open, where she couldn't advance further than the quarterfinal round.

